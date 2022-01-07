Following the July recusal requests, the seven-member court postponed oral arguments on the substance of the litigation. And in September it asked lawyers to address more than 20 questions related to recusals, including whether justices could require a colleague be removed against their will. It resulted in a flurry of filings by lawyers and academics. as well as fears among some Republicans that a majority of justices could remove Berger or Barringer, both registered Republicans. Democrats hold a 4-3 seat advantage on the court.