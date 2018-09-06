

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) announced a deal had been reached on opioid legislation in the upper chamber. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

The Senate has reached an agreement on an opioids package aimed at addressing the national epidemic that killed 72,000 Americans last year.

The deal was first announced in a tweet Thursday night by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) spokesman, Don Stewart, who wrote that Democrats lifted a hold placed on the bill and that a floor vote was likely next week. Soon after, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) -- who has several bills that are part of the package including an effort to combat synthetic drugs like fentanyl -- released a statement saying that the bill would be voted on next week.

The House passed another package of opioid measures in June, and the two sets of bills would need to be reconciled before becoming law. President Trump has declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency and on Aug. 20 urged the Senate to pass legislation that tackled the fentanyl problem specifically.

The Senate bill had stalled over Democratic objections to a grant program they said was written too narrowly to benefit only one addiction advocacy group, the Addiction Policy Forum. The organization was closely connected to PhRMA and Democrats wanted the language broadened to cover more groups. This hold up was first reported Wednesday by Politico.

Senators had been working all summer to reach a deal on opioid legislation, which has emerged as a rare bipartisan priority ahead of November's midterm elections. Trump increased the pressure by tweeting that they must pass the Portman-sponsored bill on shipments of illicit fentanyl through the international postal system.

"It is outrageous that Poisonous Synthetic Heroin Fentanyl comes pouring into the U.S. Postal System from China,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We can, and must, END THIS NOW! The Senate should pass the STOP ACT — and firmly STOP this poison from killing our children and destroying our country. No more delay!”