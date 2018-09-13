President Trump has established that he will continue to attack NFL players protesting racism and police brutality during the national anthem, no matter how often he is criticized for misrepresenting their actions. Just this week, he blamed protesters for a double-digit decline in ratings for the league.

Wow, NFL first game ratings are way down over an already really bad last year comparison. Viewership declined 13%, the lowest in over a decade. If the players stood proudly for our Flag and Anthem, and it is all shown on broadcast, maybe ratings could come back? Otherwise worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

Trump seems to view lashing out against the athletes, their team owners and the NFL as a whole as a winner with his base, a group that sees the act as disrespectful to the flag, the military and America as a whole. While it’s become a surefire way to gin up the Trump faithful, a new Quinnipiac poll makes clear just how divisive the issue is.

More than two-thirds of voters surveyed said NFL players should have the right to protest during the national anthem, but the split over whether they approved of doing so was even (47 percent approved and 47 percent disapproved).

“Many voters who agree with the right to protest disagree with the actual protests,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the poll.

The majority of men, women, blacks, whites and Latinos support the right to protest. But one group — perhaps the group Trump cares about most — views the issue the same way he does: Republicans. Most Republicans — 60 percent — do not support the athletes' right to protest in this way, making those identifying with the GOP the only listed party, gender, education, age or racial group to say so.

Most men, white voters and Republicans disapprove of the protest. These are groups that Trump won in 2016 and has largely kept on his side during his first two years in office. And most women, black voters and Democrats approve of the protest. These are groups who have repeatedly shown that they don’t see eye to eye with Trump when it comes to social issues.

Latino voters are evenly divided. A very influential group — independent voters — are also pretty evenly divided, with 46 percent approving and 47 disapproving of the protests themselves.

As I wrote earlier this week, this issue is such a tangible example of the divisions within our country, it’s one that Russian trolls have seized on in their social media campaigns. The new numbers bear out that they have found an issue that plays out along racial, gender and party lines and is ripe for exploitation.