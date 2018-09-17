For the second time in less than a year, Republicans are banking on someone accused of sexual assault to win an extremely pivotal job in the federal government. But even more than in the case of Roy Moore in Alabama, Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh presents everyone involved with hard choices.

To be sure, the allegations against Kavanaugh are not as extensive as those against Moore. Faced with multiple decades-old allegations of pursuing and even assaulting teenage girls when he was in his 30s, Moore wound up narrowly losing an Alabama special election for the U.S. Senate. That loss halved the GOP’s Senate majority and made legislating — including confirming Kavanaugh — more difficult. Faced with the loss of such a pivotal seat, the White House went all-in on Moore and wound up embarrassed.

But the stakes this time are much bigger than with Moore. The political dynamics are ripe for getting it wrong, and the consequences would be extreme.

Professor Christine Blasey Ford spoke publicly for the first time Sunday in The Washington Post. Her account of an alleged high school era assault is thus far the only such accusation against Kavanaugh. But she provided six-year-old notes from a therapist she visited recounting a similar story to what she alleges now (with a key discrepancy involving how many boys were in the room at the time). She also reached out to The Post before Kavanaugh was the nominee, when he was reported to be on Trump’s shortlist. Both details lend credibility to her story, even if neither is close to definitive proof of wrongdoing.

Republicans are arguing that the late nature of this disclosure, after Kavanaugh already went through confirmation hearings and just before he was to be approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee, makes skepticism warranted.

But the timing also makes their maneuvering much more difficult — and fraught. The GOP clearly wanted to confirm Kavanaugh before the 2018 election, both because it could rally the base in a tough midterm year and because there is always the chance that Democrats could win the Senate. Republicans can delay Kavanaugh’s confirmation, but every day they do so makes it more difficult to confirm a replacement nominee, should that be required. And even if they withdrew Kavanaugh and went ahead with another nominee, it would be tough to get through a confirmation before the election.

Republicans would still have several months to approve a justice even if they lost their majority, as they will preside over the lame-duck session. But attempting to jam through the nominee after Democrats won the Senate would look rather nakedly political. It would surely revive two-year-old quotes from Republicans about how they shouldn’t hold confirmation hearings for Judge Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s choice to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia, because the voters should decide. Were Democrats to win the Senate, they could make a compelling case that voters wanted them to run the confirmation process.

Democrats too have faced some difficult choices. The first of them was how hard to push on one, previously anonymous allegation. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) reported slow-rolling of the allegation — she said she was honoring Ford’s request for confidentiality — angered some of her Democratic colleagues. And even when details started to trickle out, the party didn’t seem certain about how much to invest in it. This was perhaps its last chance to thwart Kavanaugh’s nomination, but it was also extremely sensitive. And were the allegation to ultimately wind up being disproven, it could blow up in their faces.

Democrats also need to think about the broader #MeToo movement, with which the party has aligned itself much more closely than the GOP. A repeat of the Rolling Stone fiasco or the Duke lacrosse case would be extremely damaging to the movement, and they know this. To look as if they are using unsubstantiated allegations for political purposes would cheapen the entire movement.

Severely complicating all these dynamics and questions are the extremely high stakes. This is a lifetime appointment on the highest court in the United States which would give conservatives a clear-cut 5-4 majority. It is also a court that has increasingly made the major decisions in Washington, with Congress hamstrung by partisanship. It is arguably the most consequential political moment of President Trump’s first two years in office — and could be the biggest of his entire presidency.

With that as the backdrop, both parties are in the position of making extremely difficult political decisions about how to handle the accusation against Kavanaugh, and they’re both on the clock. We may never know the full truth about Ford’s decades-old accusation, but any decision about how to proceed must take into account the possibility that we one day might.

It’s a huge, impossible moment for both our political system and the #MeToo movement.