A day after Donald Trump Jr. appeared to mock Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual assault, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway showed support for Ford, saying that she “should not be insulted, and she should not be ignored.”

Ford recently spoke out against Kavanaugh, whom she alleges sexually assaulted her when the two were teenagers, raising critical questions only days before his confirmation vote was set to take place. Some lawmakers are now calling for the vote to be delayed.

Trump Jr. posted what appeared to be a meme over the weekend, showing a picture of an apparent schoolboy love note with the caption: “Judge Kavanaughs sexual assault letter found by Dems.” The satirical note shared by Trump Jr. was written in crayon, reading “Hi Cindy will you be my girlfreind.” It included two boxes, one for “yes” and one for “no,” and it was signed, “Love Bret.”

It appeared to be mocking a confidential letter that Ford sent over the summer to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, detailing her allegations against Kavanaugh.

“Oh boy . . . the Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him on the ropes now,” Trump Jr. wrote, claiming that Feinstein had saved the letter and released it in time for the vote.

“Honorable as always,” Trump Jr. added.

A representative for Trump Jr. could not immediately be reached for comment by The Washington Post.

Conway said Monday on “Fox & Friends” that Ford “should be heard,” but, she added, “so should he,” saying that both Ford and Kavanaugh are expected to give their accounts in sworn testimony that will then be provided to lawmakers in time for the vote. Conway did not directly address the meme Trump Jr. tweeted.

Conway also showed support for Kavanaugh, who has denied the allegations, saying that he is “a man of character and integrity” who has been vetted by the FBI and “lauded” by women who have known him throughout his life.

President Trump has also defended Kavanaugh, telling reporters, “We want to go through a full process . . . and hear everybody out.”

According to The Post’s Emma Brown, who wrote about Ford and her accusations against the Supreme Court nominee:

Speaking publicly for the first time, Ford said that one summer in the early 1980s, Kavanaugh and a friend — both “stumbling drunk,” Ford alleges — corralled her into a bedroom during a gathering of teenagers at a house in Montgomery County. While his friend watched, she said, Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers and clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it. When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth. “I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” said Ford, now a 51-year-old research psychologist in northern California. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.” Ford said she was able to escape when Kavanaugh’s friend and classmate at Georgetown Preparatory School, Mark Judge, jumped on top of them, sending all three tumbling. She said she ran from the room, briefly locked herself in a bathroom and then fled the house.

Ford did not wait until the eve of the vote to come forward with her allegations. Brown wrote that Ford had contacted The Post in July, “when it had become clear that Kavanaugh was on the shortlist of possible nominees,” but she did not speak on the record for weeks “as she grappled with concerns about what going public would mean for her and her family — and what she said was her duty as a citizen to tell the story.”

After Trump Jr. posted the meme on Instagram, Lynne Patton, a top official with the Department of Housing and Urban Development, commented on it, using emoji showing a laughing smiley face and raised hands, according to Mediaite. She later released a statement saying that she was not trivializing sexual assault.

“To the contrary,” she tweeted, “my post was in response to the hypocrisy highlighted by @DonaldJTrumpJr inasmuch that @SenFeinstein concealed Ms. Ford’s letter for 2 mos, releasing it only when the timing best suited her own. True exploitation.”

Not everyone approved.

Republican former congressman Joe Walsh criticized the president’s son, calling him “an uncaring, narrow-minded idiot.”

Republican former congressman Joe Walsh criticized the president's son, calling him "an uncaring, narrow-minded idiot."

Walsh also called out Democrats for waiting until the last moment to “drop this dirt.”

Walsh also called out Democrats for waiting until the last moment to "drop this dirt."



You don't think they're trying to drag this thing out do you? https://t.co/1scRwpbcdw — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 17, 2018

