It was, perhaps, inevitable that any Senate hearing with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser was going to devolve into a political storm. The stakes are too high for Democrats and Republicans to suddenly start compromising with each other.

But Republicans control the process, and they increasingly appear to be rushing to check the boxes to hear out Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, before they proceed with his nomination as normal. Since Ford accused Kavanaugh in The Washington Post on Sunday of sexual assault when the two were in high school, Republicans have done four things to call into question their commitment to a fair investigation:

1. They have questioned Ford’s credibility, because she can’t remember every detail of a party that happened decades ago. That’s despite the fact Ford dug up and shared therapist notes with The Post, voluntarily took a polygraph test and put her name on the record despite wanting to remain anonymous. The parts of her story she can remember check out as credible, said a former sex-crimes prosecutor and, thus, is at least worth taking seriously. Yet Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), the Senate’s No. 2, doesn’t seem to be there:

NEWS: Top Senate Republican raises sharp questions about the account of Judge Kavanaugh's accuser.



“The problem is, Dr. Ford can’t remember when it was, where it was, or how it came to be,” Sen. John Cornyn (Texas) says. “There are some gaps there that need to be filled.” — Robert Costa (@costareports) September 18, 2018

2. They won’t compel a key alleged witness to testify. Ford critically alleges someone else was in the room with Kavanaugh when she says he pinned her to the bed and tried to kiss her and take off her clothes, covering her mouth when she screamed for help. That person has since been identified as Mark Judge, a friend of Kavanaugh’s. Judge would seem to be a key figure in all this.

Yet Republicans say they aren’t inviting Judge, or anyone besides Ford and Kavanaugh, to testify publicly. One Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), even disingenuously suggested that Judge’s comments to the media were enough of an investigation of what he knows.

In his first comments since Ford went on the record with his story, Judge told committee members in a letter that he has “no memory of this alleged incident” and that “I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford described.” Judge added that he doesn’t want to speak publicly about the matter. But Congress could still compel him and others to testify if they wanted to. (Senate Republicans on the committee say they have called people behind the scenes.)

3. They have suggested that Ford can testify Monday or not at all. Ford has said through her attorney that she is willing to testify to the Senate about her account. So Republicans, who are under a tight timeline to get through Kavanaugh’s nomination before November’s midterm elections, are putting together a hearing Monday. But neither they nor journalists have confirmed that Ford will attend.

Why Ford’s team is delaying about replying is a fair question. It seems likely that she might not want to testify on such a big stage in just a few days. Ask anyone who has gone before Congress to testify for anything — it is nerve-racking and requires a lot of preparation, even on benign issues. Kavanaugh has had months of preparation for how to handle senators' questions in a highly politicized environment (if not about this). Ford is, by her account, a woman who until last weekend had no intention of being thrust into the national spotlight.

And yet Republicans are offering Monday as her only chance to share her story.

“She can do it privately if she prefers or publicly,” Cornyn said. “Monday is her opportunity.”

The chair of the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), suggested that the entire hearing — and thus the investigation — could be called off if Ford doesn’t agree to testify Monday.

4. President Trump doesn’t seem to be taking her story seriously. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Trump didn’t do his Republican colleagues any favors when he gave a full-throated defense of Kavanaugh and, without maligning Ford, suggested that the whole reason her story is being shared is to derail Kavanaugh’s nomination. “This is a great gentleman,” Trump said of Kavanaugh, adding, “This is not a man who deserves this.”

Trump expressed sympathy for Kavanaugh and his family, and blasted Democrats as obstructionists. He focused on the politics of the nomination process, without mentioning specifics about the alleged incident that is holding it up.

Again, Republicans control the majority in the Senate and thus the process for confirming Supreme Court nominees and conducting investigations. But even though they say they want to hear Kavanaugh’s accuser out, it seems more and more as if, to them, Ford’s story is an inconvenient distraction from their ultimate goal of making Kavanaugh the next Supreme Court justice.