Question: Does a high-three include things like locality pay?

Answer: The high-three is one of the variables, along with length of service, in calculating a retirement annuity for federal employees. It is the average of salary the employee received in the highest-paid three consecutive years—actually 36 months—of employment. Usually that is the last three years before retirement although it doesn’t have to be.

However, not all types of compensation count toward a high-three.

According to an Office of Personnel Management spokesman: “The high-three average salary is based upon an employee’s basic rate of pay, which includes base pay and locality pay. There are some other inclusions for special populations such as criminal investigators, where premium pay on an annual basis or availability pay would also be considered included in base pay. The basic rate of pay does not typically include overtime or performance awards.”

The general rule is that if deductions for federal retirement are taken out of a form of compensation, it counts; if they aren’t, it doesn’t. Check your pay statements to see what types of compensation are being reduced for those contributions. If you are still uncertain, contact your payroll office.