What was once a nearly sure thing — confirming conservative-leaning Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court — is now in question after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her decades ago while the two were in high school.

Kavanaugh denies the allegation; Christine Blasey Ford, a professor in California, stands by her story and has taken a polygraph test and shared therapy notes to corroborate it. Powerful Republicans have lined up behind Kavanaugh, including President Trump, but they also expressed some openness to pausing the nomination to look into Ford’s claims.

Less than 36 hours after Ford came forward, the Senate Judiciary Committee announced that she and Kavanaugh will publicly testify Monday about what happened that day in the 1980s in a prosperous D.C. suburb.

This will be an extraordinary event, one that American politics hasn’t seen since the Anita Hill hearings decades ago. The devil is in the details on whether this will be informative or a spectacle: Will the Senate call other witnesses, such as Mark Judge, who Ford claims was in the room at the time? And how much will Senate Democrats resist participating, given they want a full-fledged investigation by the FBI first, and it doesn’t look like they’re going to get one? How do Senate Republicans deal with the fact they don’t have any women on this committee?



It’s anyone’s guess at this point where that will leave Kavanaugh. Here are three ways it could play out after their testimonies.

Scenario 1: The Senate proceeds as normal. Republicans are facing a tight timeline to get Kavanaugh on the court before the November midterm elections, in which their majorities in Congress are on the line. With Kavanaugh, they’d be able to firm up the court’s conservative lean, which would be a huge selling point to their base in what’s shaping up to be a tough year for Republicans.

With all that’s on the line for them, it’s possible Senate Republicans hold this public hearing and then move forward on his nomination. The committee is controlled by Republicans, who are generally supportive of Kavanaugh. But Congress has also pushed out its own members over sexual harassment allegations in the past year — nine so far — often acting when the accusations become too much of a political firestorm.

Scenario 2: Kavanaugh’s nomination gets paused until after the midterm elections. Given Republicans are putting Kavanaugh and Ford on the witness stand next week, this scenario doesn’t seem likely. Frustrated Republicans are coalescing around questioning why this allegation is surfacing now and moving as quickly as possible to somehow deal with it. (Ford said she was outed; I go into more detail about the timeline here.)

But if there’s no conclusion after Monday’s public hearing, it’s possible that Kavanaugh’s nomination could simmer on the back burner if Republicans feel enough public pressure to at least appear as if they are investigating the matter further. That would be bad news for Kavanaugh, because this allegation is not something he wants stewing.

From The Post’s Emma Brown, who talked to Ford:

While his friend watched, she said, Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers and clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it. When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth.

It’s also bad news for Republicans. If this confirmation stalls, it could give Democrats control over the process. Right now, Democrats are heavy favorites to take back the House. In a really big blue wave, they could take back the Senate. That would bring us to the lame-duck session of the Senate late this fall, when Republicans could try to ram a nominee through in the final weeks they hold the majority.

If that doesn’t work and the seat is still vacant in a Democratic-held Senate early next year, Republicans will be on the losing side of the argument they used in 2016 to hold up President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee. Could or would a Democratic Senate then demand a new nominee from Trump, or even hold that person up through the 2020 presidential election?

Scenario 3: Kavanaugh drops out. The worst-case scenario for Kavanaugh would be this, obviously. He clearly wants his nomination to go forward. He has denied the allegation and will testify under oath that it never happened. But do others convince him that this situation is just too messy for that to happen? At least in public, he has his powerful backers who don’t want to restart this whole process. “Our Plan B is the same as our Plan A: Judge Kavanaugh,” the Senate’s No. 2, John Cornyn (R-Texas), told The Post. But this last scenario is something to watch if moving forward becomes politically untenable for Senate Republicans and Trump.