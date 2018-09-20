

President Trump crosses his arms after speaking with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto last month. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Trump often either makes stuff up or doesn’t understand things (or both!). He also has lots of conspiracy theories and likes to make veiled threats. And many times he’ll insert something rather confusing or suggestive right in the middle of something else, with no explanation or background.

The media has somehow united behind a way to deal with these inexplicable non sequiturs: “It was not clear what Trump meant.”

That’s how The Washington Post’s Ashley Parker and Philip Rucker just explained a strange Trump claim about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s recusal from the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign:

“He said, ‘I recuse myself, I recuse myself,’ ” Trump told Hill. TV. “And now it turned out he didn’t have to recuse himself. Actually, the FBI reported shortly thereafter any reason for him to recuse himself. And it’s very sad what happened.” It was not clear what Trump meant.

But this was merely the latest case of it not being clear what Trump meant.

Earlier this week, “it was not clear what Trump meant” by his tweet suggesting that North Korea had already agreed to allow nuclear inspections. (There has been no official notification of that.)

Earlier this month, “it was unclear what Trump meant” when he suggested that NBC have its license looked at for “probably highly unethical conduct.” (Networks such as NBC don’t have licenses.)

Last month, it was “unclear what Trump meant” when he said the late singer Aretha Franklin had worked for him. (Franklin performed at Trump’s properties decades ago, but was not an employee.)

Earlier this year, “it was not clear what Trump meant” when he said California was now “begging” the federal government to build a border wall there. (Pants on fire.)

“It was not clear” to the New York Times “what Trump meant” when he accused the Times of setting up Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) by recording an interview. (Corker, in the same interview, asked to be recorded.)

It was also “unclear what Trump meant” when he claimed that Robert S. Mueller III’s special counsel team had “unrevealed conflicts.” (And it’s still not clear more than four months later.)

It wasn’t even clear to pro-Trump legal pundit Alan Dershowitz “what Trump meant” when he suggested that he might get involved with the Justice Department. (His threats have now become more explicit.)

In June, it was “unclear what Trump meant” when he alleged that illegal immigrants are taught to use a “password” so they’re allowed to enter the United States. (Some immigration hard-liners have alleged the “password” is “asylum.")

“It was not immediately clear what Trump meant” when he suggested that the Dakota Access pipeline stretched to the Pacific Ocean. (It doesn’t go west of North Dakota.)

Nor was it “immediately clear what Trump meant” when he said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) “would do anything for” donors. (She and many others interpreted it as being sexually suggestive.)

Trump’s White House staff has labeled him “the most brilliant communicator” and the “greatest communicator we have ever seen as an elected official.” One even said he has “an unparalleled ability to communicate with people.”

Except when it comes to saying things people can comprehend, apparently.