In his opening statements at an election debate Thursday, a South Carolina congressman kicked things off with a joke.

“Did y’all hear this latest late-breaking news on the Kavanaugh hearings?” Rep. Ralph Norman (R) asked the audience at a Kiwanis club in his district. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg came out saying she was groped by Abraham Lincoln.”

The opening remark prompted scattered laughter inside the room, but Democratic observers — in South Carolina and elsewhere — didn’t find it funny.

The comment came at the height of the controversy surrounding sexual assault allegations against President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, who has denied them. Norman’s off-color attempt at humor drew swift criticism, and many felt the congressman was making light of women who come forward to talk about their experience with sexual violence.

“Ralph Norman just proved he may be rich but he doesn’t have any class,” tweeted Trav Robertson, chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party.

The Twitter account for the party elaborated, writing that the joke is sexist and disgusting.

@jslovegrove Ralph Norman just proved he may be rich but he doesn’t have any class. His opening joke about RBG’s comments on the Kavanaugh hearings—“RBG, I don’t know what the problem is...Abe Lincoln grouped me...” inappropriate doesn’t describe his remarks. — Trav Robertson (@TravRobertson) September 20, 2018

This is disgusting. What sexist is writing your jokes, @RalphNorman? https://t.co/Ah8rh37Vfb — SC Democratic Party (@scdp) September 20, 2018

However, as the Charleston-based newspaper the Post and Courier reported, Norman’s Democratic opponent, Archie Parnell, has faced allegations that he physically abused his ex-wife, which, according to the paper, Parnell has not denied.

Norman was the second GOP lawmaker to draw criticism Thursday for tone-deaf comments about Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party in the 1980s when the two were teenagers.

Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) said that the accusations against Kavanaugh represented a mere “hiccup” and that the judge would soon be confirmed and sitting on the Supreme Court.

Over the weekend, Donald Trump Jr. posted a meme to his Instagram account that apparently mocked Kavanaugh’s accuser before she was named. The picture featured a grade-school love letter, written in crayon with words misspelled, that asked “will you be my girlfriend” and was signed “love, Bret.” The picture was captioned with the words “Judge Kavanaughs sexual assault letter found by Dems.”

