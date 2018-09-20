Is it too much to ask that politicians handle an extremely delicate national debate about sexual misconduct, the credibility of women accusing powerful men and the foundational American value of one’s right to a fair trial with sensitivity and care?

Seems like it.

Since Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh was accused Sunday of sexual assault when he was in high school, a number of politicians and their staff have been widely criticized for blurting out some remarkably insensitive things about it, mostly about his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

A running trend is that when these politicians get overtly political about serious sexual assault allegations, they step in it.

The problem is that this debate is inherently political. Republicans are under a tight timeline to get Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court before the midterm elections, after which they could risk losing their chance forever. Democrats would love to have the option to stop what just last week seemed like a sure thing, replacing a swing vote on the Supreme Court with a conservative one.

Translation: We can probably expect many more of these jaw-dropping comments as the stalemate over whether Kavanaugh and Ford will testify before the Senate on Monday continues.

Here’s a rundown of the most insensitive comments that lawmakers and their staff have made so far about Kavanaugh and Ford. Oh, and worth noting: The offending speakers have all been men.

1. Mocking Ford’s claim by comparing it to something clearly made up — and insulting a sitting Supreme Court justice in the process.

“Did you hear about this? Ruth Bader Ginsburg came out saying she was groped by Abraham Lincoln.” — Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)

The Post and Courier reports that Norman said this at an election debate Thursday as part of his opening remarks.

2. Suggesting that Ford isn’t credible because she can’t remember every detail of the party in question decades later

NEWS: Top Senate Republican raises sharp questions about the account of Judge Kavanaugh's accuser.



“The problem is, Dr. Ford can’t remember when it was, where it was, or how it came to be,” Sen. John Cornyn (Texas) says. “There are some gaps there that need to be filled.” — Robert Costa (@costareports) September 18, 2018

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), the Senate’s No. 2, said this to The Washington Post’s Robert Costa. A former sexual crimes prosecutor has said that no victim is required to remember every detail, especially about something she alleges happened decades ago.

3. Calling Ford “the lady”

Graham to me: “This has been a drive-by shooting when it comes to Kavanaugh . . . I’ll listen to the lady, but we’re going to bring this to a close.” https://t.co/BgciQ0eKak — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 18, 2018

This comes from Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who has said quite a few eyebrow-raising things that suggest that he and other Republicans on the committee just want to hold a perfunctory hearing with Ford, then proceed as normal to put Kavanaugh on the court no matter what she says.

[Has 'drive-by shooting' replaced 'high-tech lynching'?]

4. Appearing to refer to the allegation that a drunken, high-school-age Kavanaugh pinned Ford to a bed, tried to take off her clothes and covered her mouth when she tried to scream as a “hiccup” in Kavanaugh’s nomination process.

“We got a little hiccup here with the Kavanaugh nomination. We’ll get through this and we’ll get off to the races.” — Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.)

The Nevada Independent reports that Heller said this in a conference call Wednesday with Nevada Republicans. Heller is one of the most vulnerable senators up for reelection in November. He issued a statement Thursday saying he was referring to how Democrats raised the allegation, not Ford herself: “No, I do not believe sexual assault allegations of any kind are a hiccup.”

5. Mocking Ford’s allegation by comparing her to a child

The president’s son, who posted this on Instagram shortly after Ford shared her story with The Post, was rebuked Wednesday by Sen. Jeff Flake (Ariz.), a prominent Republican in this debate.

This is sickening. No one should make light of this situation. pic.twitter.com/G7rlT3IKTQ — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) September 19, 2018

6. Mocking a senator whose office says she’s received threats about her position on Kavanaugh and Ford



An image from the Twitter account of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.). He deleted this tweet Thursday.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) tweeted this in the wee hours of Thursday morning, and by midday had apologized.

Sexual assault victims deserve respect. And senators shouldn’t be threatened by the public. I said something stupid and minimized ugly behavior. That tweet is deleted and I’m sorry for that. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 20, 2018

7. Saying the Republican-controlled Senate will confirm Kavanaugh, then attacking Ford’s camp — whose lawyers say she is facing so many death threats she can’t sleep in her own home — for not immediately agreeing to testify.



Mike Davis, the chief counsel for nominations on the Senate Judiciary Committee under Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa).



This comes from Mike Davis, a top aide to the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He deleted the tweets and “clarified” that he was attacking Democrats on the committee, not Ford, even though Davis’s original tweet doesn’t once mention Senate Democrats.

To clear up any confusion, I was referring to Democrats’ partisan political attacks and their refusal to take part in the committee’s thorough and fair investigation. I deleted the tweet to avoid any further misinterpretation by left wing media as so often happens on Twitter. — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) September 20, 2018

8. Appearing to allege that 99 percent of #MeToo allegations are made up

“You know, I don’t fall for it anymore. I hope the American people aren’t falling for it. These allegations, 99 percent of the time, are just absolutely fabricated.”

Chris McDaniel, a Republican Senate candidate in Mississippi, told the Associated Press this.