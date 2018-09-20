As Senate Republicans barrel toward a hearing with Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, a lingering question remains: Can Ford trust Republicans to treat her accusations fairly?

In the 72 hours since Ford accused Kavanaugh in The Washington Post of sexually assaulting her three decades ago, Republicans have called her “mixed up,” dismissed her allegations as “false” and suggested she no longer wishes to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Ford wants the FBI to conduct an investigation first.)

At least four of the 11 Republicans on the committee that would hear Ford’s testimony have openly questioned her credibility while lauding Kavanaugh’s. It appears to be part of a broader Republican strategy to push ahead with Kavanaugh’s nomination before the upcoming Supreme Court term.

“Our Plan B is the same as our Plan A: Judge Kavanaugh,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) told reporters Tuesday, amid speculation that Kavanaugh would withdraw.

Even President Trump has shifted his tone on Ford’s allegations over the last 48 hours.

“I’d like to see a complete process,” Trump said Monday when asked if Kavanaugh’s nomination should be delayed. “If it takes a little delay, it’ll take a little delay.”

Two days later, Trump directly defended Kavanaugh’s character.

“Look, if she shows up and makes a credible showing, that will be very interesting, and we’ll have to make a decision,” Trump said Wednesday. “But I can only say this: He is such an outstanding man. Very hard for me to imagine that anything happened.”