Not long after Christine Blasey Ford, a clinical psychology professor, accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when the two were teenagers, it became pretty clear that President Trump was siding with Kavanaugh.

“This is is not a man who deserves this,” Trump told the media Tuesday.

But a day later, the president expounded upon why he has such a hard time believing Ford’s claims that a drunken Kavanaugh “pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers and clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it,” as The Post reported Monday.

“I can only say this: He is such an outstanding man. Very hard for me to imagine that anything happened," Trump said to reporters Wednesday.

It is generally difficult to imagine anyone, especially someone you know, committing such an act. But this response was quite different from past comments the president made when other high-profile individuals were accused of sexual assault.

Then-Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) regularly criticized the Trump administration before he faced allegations late last year that he had groped numerous women. After these reports, including some photos, went public, Trump made it clear whose side he believed despite Franken’s denials. Franken resigned in January.

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

And during the 2016 presidential election campaign, Trump made it clear that he believed the allegations facing former President Bill Clinton by multiple women and went so far as to hold a news conference with Clinton’s accusers before a debate against 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

There’s never been anyone more abusive to women in politics than Bill Clinton.My words were unfortunate-the Clintons’ actions were far worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2016

When news of sexual harassment allegations by prominent Democratic donor and Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein first made headlines, it did not take long for Trump to express his belief in the stories. He told reporters:

“I’ve known Harvey Weinstein for a long time. I’m not at all surprised to see it.”

Even before he entered the White House, he attacked Democrats facing sex scandals such as former New York governor Eliot Spitzer, who resigned from office following reports that he patronized an escort service, and former New York congressman Anthony Weiner, who has been implicated in multiple sexting incidents.

With the two wacko perverts--Spitzer and Weiner--NYC politics has become a joke all over the world. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2013

But when Republicans face allegations of sexual misconduct, Trump tends to believe the best -- even when his position is the least popular one, which was the case with Roy Moore, the Senate candidate from Alabama accused of pursuing multiple women when they were teenagers and sexually assaulting three of them.

“Look, he denies it,” said Trump, who endorsed Moore. "He says it didn’t happen. And you know, you have to listen to him also.”

And when reports that Fox News had paid millions in settlement money to multiple women alleging that then-anchor Bill O’Reilly, a favorite of conservatives, had sexually harassed company employees, Trump defended the character of his friend.

Trump often defends his friends against allegations of sexual harassment or sexual misconduct by vouching for them personally.

“I think he’s a person I know well,” Trump said of O’Reilly. “He’s a good person.”

And when at least two dozen women accused former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, the president said:

“It’s very sad because he’s a very good person. I’ve always found him to be just a very, very good person. And, by the way, a very, very talented person. Look what he’s done. So I feel very badly.”

Trump, who has denied the more than a dozen sexual assault and harassment allegations lobbed at him, has proven that he is capable of “imagining” that victims alleging assault and harassment could be telling the truth. What Trump has not displayed is an ability to imagine that allegations against those in his own political tribe could be true.