

A stethoscope sits on an examination table in an exam room at a Community Clinic Inc. health center in Takoma Park, Maryland. (Andrew Harrer)

One of the better ways to get a sense what America is thinking about is by reviewing what people are searching on Google. Google is not only the most readily available search engine for most Americans, it also provides a tool, Google Trends, which allows us to see what people are searching for where and when.

This sort of information is useful in politics.

The company has been tracking search data for some time, cataloguing particular search queries into buckets associated with topics like health care or military spending. There’s a tool for that, too, launched this week.

Google provided The Post with another set of data, though: What people are searching for in particular congressional districts -- an invaluable bit of information given the importance of House races in November. And that data, particularly when compared to data from the last few months of 2017, is revealing.

Take the subject of abortion. The most recent data offered by Google included searches shortly after Sept. 11, meaning that in nearly all districts that memorial was the most-searched subject. If we compare the top five search terms besides Sept. 11 in each district from the end of 2017 with the most-recent data, the difference is stark.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Abortion was in the top five most-searched subjects in about a quarter of districts at the end of last year, more so in districts currently held by Republicans. Now? Barely 3 percent of districts have it among the most-searched issues.

There was a similar drop in searches for the subject of terrorism.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Again more prevalent in Republican districts; again, a sharp decline in the importance of the issue.

So what are people searching for instead? Well, they continue to search for Medicare and Medicaid. About half of districts both last year and now include those programs among the three most-heavily searched subjects.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

But there’s been a big spike in the prominence of health care as an issue. Notice, below, that we’re looking at places where health care is the most-searched subject (again setting aside Sept. 11 in the new data).



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Last year, fewer than half of districts were searching for the issue of health care above all else. Now, more than three-quarters are.

This is surprising but not shocking. We reported last week that health care was the most popular subject for political ads in August, with more than half of ads supporting Democrats mentioning the issue. While a greater percentage of Democrat-held districts ranked health care above all other searches last year, now Republican-held districts are slightly more likely to search for the subject above all others.

Another interesting subject is immigration. The number of districts where immigration is among the top three most-searched subjects is about the same now as it was at the end of last year. But the maps don’t really reflect that at a glance.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Why? Notice the graphs underneath. Immigration is increasingly an important search in Democrat-held districts instead of Republican-held ones, and Democrat-held districts tend to be smaller, urban districts of the sort that don’t show up on national maps. This is why those post-presidential election maps are so misleading, you’ll remember: The heavily Democratic cities vanish next to broad swaths of mostly empty, Republican rural territory.

(We should probably also note that, yes, Alaska and Hawaii are still states. Since they only include three congressional districts, though, we restricted the visualizations here to the Lower 48.)

If we view the immigration maps by the party holding each district, coloring in districts where immigration is among the top three issues, the decline in interest in Republican-held areas becomes a bit more obvious.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

And when we apply that same coloration to the health care map? It looks like a presidential-election map -- with tons of places across the country where health care is the most-searched subject. That includes plenty of those broad swaths of rural Republican territory.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

This is probably not what Republicans would like to see. A June Pew Research Center poll gives the Democrats a 16-point advantage on handling health care. Fox News polling has the Democrats with the widest advantage on that issue since 2006.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

We can make this point more alarming for the Republicans. If we highlight those districts that are rated as in-play by Cook Political Report, we see that a number of red districts -- mostly districts held by Republicans that might be susceptible to flipping -- are included among those where people are searching for information about health care the most.

(On this map, the lighter-colored the district, the more hotly-contested it is.)



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Only about 44 percent of the Republican districts that are currently considered in-play had health care among their most-searched issues last year. Now, more than three-quarters do. And in the handful of Democratic races considered toss-ups, the same figure applies.

Combine that with the decline in interest in bread-and-butter Republican issues like terrorism and immigration, and Republicans seem like they might have a problem.

The one bright spot? Taxes are among the top-ten issues in a third of districts -- but only property taxes. And those, for the most part, aren’t affected much by who controls Congress.