When the Twitter account of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) posted a clip last week of his opponent, Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.), discussing a recent police killing of an unarmed black man, the Republican was hoping to expose a controversial position held by his liberal rival.

The clip featured O’Rourke in a church speaking to a predominately minority audience about the shooting death of Botham Shem Jean, a 26-year-old black man killed earlier this month in his Dallas apartment by Amber Guyger, an off-duty police officer.

In the clip, the Democrat said:

How can it be in this day and age, in this very year, in this community, that a young man, African-American, in his own apartment, is shot and killed by a police officer? And when we all want justice and the facts and the information to make an informed decision, what is released to the public? That he had a small amount of marijuana in his kitchen. How can that be just in this country? How can we continue to lose the lives of unarmed black men at the hands of white police officers? This is not justice. That is not us. That can and that must change. Are you with me on this?

Throughout O’Rourke’s comments, his words were met with applause and other affirmations making it clear that the people to whom he was speaking had some of the same questions as the lawmaker about the death.

Cruz tweeted the clip prefaced with the comment: “In Beto O’Rourke’s own words.”

It appears that Cruz doesn’t understand that O’Rourke’s words resonated deeply with sizable percentages of Texans, particularly black voters. And that is why the congressman is trouncing Cruz with black voters.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll released earlier this month, only 3 percent of black voters support Cruz. And only 5 percent of black voters said they have a favorable view of the senator.

These stats are not surprising when one considers that black voters are already significantly more likely to vote for a Democratic candidate. But Cruz’s low popularity with black voters appears more significant than normal. According to the most recent Gallup poll, only 9 percent of black voters approve of the job performance of President Trump, the senator’s former rival turned friend.

But as Cruz has embraced some of the more controversial positions of Trump and conservatives regarding race in America, black and liberal voters have rallied behind O’Rourke.

This was not the first time O’Rourke expressed a worldview that was well-received by black voters. At an August town all, he praised the patriotism of NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality in America. He said:

They’re frustrated, frankly, with people like me and those in positions of public trust and power, who have been unable to resolve this or bring justice for what has been done and to stop it from continuing to happen in this country. And so nonviolently, peacefully, while the eyes of this country are watching these games, they take a knee to bring our attention and our focus to this problem to ensure that we fix it. That is why they are doing it. And I can think of nothing more American than to peacefully stand up, or take a knee, for your rights, any time, anywhere, in any place.

‘I can think of nothing more American.’ — Beto O'Rourke — the man taking on Ted Cruz — brilliantly explains why NFL players kneeling during the anthem is not disrespectful pic.twitter.com/bEqOAYpxEL — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 21, 2018

Despite O’Rourke’s ability to understand some of the issues that most preoccupy black voters, Cruz appears to still be leading in his race for reelection. In part, that is because Texas is only 12 percent black, and two-thirds of white voters back Cruz. The senator could possibly broaden his overall lead if he took more sympathetic positions on race in America. Many black voters in the Bible Belt, including Texas, are more socially conservative than black voters overall and could be persuaded to back a deeply religious candidate who speaks out more boldly against racism in America. But no one aware of Cruz’s track record on issues related to race should expect this type of pivot, especially in this current political climate in which the Republican Party’s worldview is dominated by Trumpism and its views on race.

But even if Cruz wins reelection, he has work to do if he wants to prove to black Texans that he can represent their best interests in Washington. Race relations continue to be a major issue for black voters in Texas and beyond. And for many black residents of his state, Cruz had done little to show that addressing their concerns is a high priority for him, win or lose.