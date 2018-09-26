To rebut an allegation that he assaulted a teenage girl at a party while he was in high school, Judge Brett Kavanaugh provided the Senate Judiciary Committee with a detailed calendar of his activities over the summer of 1982. The calendar shows a full schedule for Kavanaugh, ranging from doctors' appointments to basketball games. (His team lost every contest recorded.)

We transcribed each month’s entries and have annotated them to add context and information. (Click yellow-highlighted text to read more.) The bold annotations are those that appear in boxes on the calendar.

Among the people named repeatedly are Mark Judge (“Judge”), a classmate of Kavanaugh’s who is now a conservative writer — and who was said to have been at the party where the alleged assault occurred. Another alleged attendee was Patrick Smyth (“PJ”), also a classmate. There are also repeated references to Chris Garrett (“Squi”), who played on the football team with Kavanaugh.

May 1982



(Provided by Brett Kavanaugh to the Senate Judiciary Committee) (Philip Bump/New York)

May 1. GO TO HOLY CHILD PARTY — DRIVE NIKKI

Sunday, May 2. GO TO BULLETS GAME W/ SQUI + NIKKI LOSE 103-99 OT

May 3. CUT OUR LAWN

May 4.

May 5. Bullets Lose in Double OT

May 6.

May 7. Grounded — Stay In

May 8. Gaelic Football 11:00 / PROM Donny Drives

Sunday, May 9. 1 YEAR

May 10.

May 11.

May 12. NIKKI COMES OVER

May 13.

May 14. GROUNDED GO TO ST. MICHAEL’S / Gaelic Football 3:00 / NIKKI AT BEACH

May 15. ST MICHAEL’S / HiCh PROM / NIKKI AT BEACH / [struck out: MY PARTY]

Sunday, May 16.

May 17.

May 18.

May 19. NIKKI COMES OVER ?????

May 20. GO TO LIBRARY/ PLAY B-BALL AT SQUI’S/ SWIM AT DONNY’S / HOLIDAY

May 21. B-BALL + F-BALL MEETING / GROUNDED / FATHER-SON DINNER / NIKKI AT BEACH

May 22. HAIRCUT / TIMMY’S PARTY / NIKKI AT BEACH

Sunday, May 23.

May 24.

May 25.

May 26.

May 27.

May 28.

May 29.

Sunday, May 30.

May 31. HOLIDAY

June



(Provided by Brett Kavanaugh to the Senate Judiciary Committee) (Philip Bump/New York)

June 1. MATH / 8:30 OUT OF SCHOOL / EXAMS

June 2. Dr. Dellatorre 2:00 / English Paper due / EXAMS / KEMPER

June 3. EXAMS / KEMPER

June 4. Go to Kemper w/ Dad / EXAMS / KEMPER

June 5. Achievement Tests / 8:30 Whitman / BEACH WEEK / Sean Feeley Drives / (1)

Sunday, June 6. BEACH WEEK / Suzanne (2)

June 7. BEACH WEEK (3)

June 8. BEACH WEEK / Suzanne (4)

June 9. BEACH WEEK / Suzanne / Nikki / DAD’S BIRTHDAY (5)

June 10. BEACH WEEK (6)

June 11. BEACH WEEK (7)

June 12. End / SPEND NIGHT AT SQUI’S IN REHOBOTH (8)

Sunday, June 13. Go to Rocky III w/ Squi, PJ, + Dee / COME HOME FROM BEACH

June 14. GAME 5:30 / LOST 48-39 / 11 PTs. 7-13 / GO TO URGO’S

June 15. Go to Matt’s Baseball Game

June 16. GAME 5:30 / LOST 0-1 / 2 PTS / GO TO GREASE II w/ Suzanne

June 17. Pick Up Pictures

June 18. FIVE-STAR BASKETBALL CAMP STARTS

June 19. [Basketball camp]

Sunday, June 20. [Basketball camp]

June 21. [Basketball camp]

June 22. [Basketball camp]

June 23. [Basketball camp]

June 24. [Basketball camp]

June 25. B-BALL CAMP ENDS / Go to party at boathouse w/ JC, Squi + Donny

June 26. Go to St. Michael’s w/ Squi + Mark / See Poltergeist

Sunday, June 27. COME HOME FROM ST. MICHAEL’S / Play B-Ball at Chevy Chase Playground

June 28. START WORK / GAME 5:30 vs. Blair / LOST 12-14 12 pts. / Lift after

June 29. Tobin’s House Workout 6-8 / Play B-Ball at Maplewood / WORK

June 30. Dr. Dellatorre 2:00 / Game 5:30 vs. Whitman / 21 PTS. LOST 7-8 / LIFT at Prep

July



(Provided by Brett Kavanaugh to the Senate Judiciary Committee)

July 1. Tobin’s House — Workout / Go to Timmy’s for Skis w/ Judge, Tom, PJ, Bernie, Squi

July 2. Go to Beach w/ Squi for weekend (9) / [struck out: Dellatorre 5:00]

July 3. [Beach, ctd.] (10)

Sunday, July 4. Anne Dougherty’s Party (11)

July 5. Come Home from Beach w/ Donny

July 6. Game 6:45 vs. Tigers / LOST 5 PTS. 5-6

July 7. Columbia / LIFT AT PREP

July 8. Congressional / Dr. Strawberry 1:30

July 9. Game 8:00 vs. St. Albans / Go to St. Michael’s for weekend

July 10. [St. Michael’s, ctd.] / Richie Stanton’s Party

Sunday, July 11. Come Home from St. M’s

July 12. LIFT

July 13.

July 14. LIFT

July 15. Game 6:45 vs. High Point / LOST / 14 PTS 4-6

July 16. Go to St. Michael’s for Weekend

July 17. [St. Michael’s, ctd.]

Sunday, July 18. Come Home from St. Michael’s

July 19. LIFT

July 20. Game 9:15 vs. WJ / LOST 19 PTS.

July 21. Game 6:45 vs. Gonzaga / LOST 9 PTS. / LIFT

July 22. Game 5:30 vs. St. Albans / LOST 9 PTS.

July 23. Go to Connecticut for weekend w/ Grammy

July 24. [Connecticut, ctd.]

Sunday, July 25.

July 26. INTERVIEW — BROWN

July 27. INTERVIEW — YALE

July 28. Dr. Dellatorre 2:00 / Go to Judge’s

July 29.

July 30. Go to Beach w/ Tom, Squi (12)

July 31. (13)

August



(Provided by Brett Kavanaugh to the Senate Judiciary Committee) (Philip Bump/New York)

Above the dates on the calendar is text reading “Jay 4903 Crescent / KAV 5013 Bolt.”

Sunday, August 1. Stay at Bernie’s At Beach (14)

August 2. (15)

August 3. Come Home From Beach w/ Bernie / Go to O’s Doubleheader w/ Squi, Tom, Marc, Matt, Donny, Tim

August 4. Lift at Prep-145

August 5. Go to New York w/ Mom + Dad

August 6. [New York, ctd.]

August 7. Come Back From New York / Go to Becky’s — Matt, Denise, Laurie, Jenny Hail

Sunday, August 8. Play Tennis w/ Mom at CCC / Play B-Ball At Prep

August 9. Dad’s Car 125 / LIFT WEIGHTS BILLY BELT’S / Fr. Calvin 4:00 at Prep

August 10. 5103 Ball Tobin’s / Get Cleats / B-Ball / 4903 Crescent / 118 Worthington / PAID

August 11. lift Weights Urgo’s / Joe Harrington 4:00 at GMU

August 12. 5307 Wriley PAID / Go to St. M’s w/ Dad

August 13. [St. Michael’s, ctd.]

August 14. Go to Rehoboth w/ Squi, Tom, Mark + Donny (16)

Sunday, August 15. Come Home From Beach

August 16. Dr. Strawberry 9:30

August 17. Rosie’s / CALL JOE HARRINGTON / Pick Up Pictures

August 18. Dr. Crowley / Joe Harrington 4:00

August 19. GO TO EJ’S w/ Squi + Judge / Work for Mom / 4903 Crescent PAID

August 20. KAV / 5103 Balt / 5314 Wriley / Jay spend night at Squi’s

August 21. GET PRESCRIPTIONS REFILLED / GET FOOD FOR CAMP / GET HAIRCUT

Sunday, August 22. FOOTBALL CAMP STARTS

August 23. CAMP

August 24. CAMP

August 25. CAMP

August 26. CAMP

August 27. CAMP

August 28. NIGHT OFF / Urgo’s Party — Suzanne / SCRIMMAGE VS. SEVERN AT PREP 11:00

Sunday, August 29. CAMP STARTS AGAIN

August 30. CAMP

August 31. CAMP