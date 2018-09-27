

Political observers are generally pretty bad at evaluating the import of particular events before they happen. There’s a self-fulfilling aspect to it: If the conventional wisdom says a thing is going to be historical in nature, there’s a natural impulse to notice how it isn’t.

So it’s worth being cautious about trying to predict the ultimate import of Thursday’s hearing featuring testimony by Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh and the woman who has accused him of assaulting her in high school, Christine Blasey Ford. It feels momentous for a variety of reasons — the nature of the position Kavanaugh seeks, the overlap with the #MeToo movement, the echoes of the Clarence Thomas-Anita Hill hearings from two decades ago — but time will tell.

One thing that is clear, thanks to polling released this week by NPR, PBS NewsHour and Marist, is, while Ford is probably in the more difficult position personally, it’s Kavanaugh that has his work cut out for him.

That poll shows that a small majority of Americans have been tracking the confirmation process. More Republicans and more men have been paying attention than Democrats and women, according to the poll. Those groups (that is, Republicans and men who are tracking the confirmation) probably have substantial overlap.



A larger percentage of Americans indicated they planned to follow the hearing that will air on Thursday. Just over 6-in-10 voters (and just under 6-in-10 Americans overall) plan to pay close attention to the hearing.



What’s interesting about the poll, though, is that interest in the process is compared to views of the participants.

Understandably, those who haven’t been paying as close attention are more likely to have unclear views on whose story they believe. Overall, more Americans believe Ford’s allegations (particularly among Democrats). Among those who have been tracking the confirmation hearings, the difference is about 4 points, within the margin of error. (The overall margin is the same.)



Notice that outlined box, though: Those who don’t plan to follow the hearing closely are about split in whom they believe, with well over half having no opinion. There is a good way to resolve that uncertainty, of course: They could watch the hearing. This poll was completed on Monday, so perhaps more plan to tune in by now.

One interesting bit of data: Those who haven’t paid close attention to the confirmation process are far more likely to hold unfavorable views of Kavanaugh than favorable views. That suggests either that the population that’s paying less attention is picking up mostly negative information that filters out — or that those more inclined to oppose Kavanaugh are less likely to pay close attention.



(Notice, too, the gender split on that chart.)

Support for Kavanaugh’s nomination is mixed. By party and gender, though, there are wide divides.



Perhaps the most remarkable finding of the poll is that 3-in-10 Americans — and more than half of Republicans! — think that the resolution of who’s telling the truth is unimportant. Even if Ford is proven true, those percentages believe that Kavanaugh should be confirmed.



The expectation is that the hearing on Thursday could significantly shift the figures above. But the figures above also reveal something significant about the debate: To a perhaps surprising extent, views are already established — even among those who weren’t paying much attention to what’s happened so far.