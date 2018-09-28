

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) questions Brett M. Kavanaugh during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday. (Win McNamee/EPA-EFE) (Win Mcnamee/Pool/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

After Sen. Jeff Flake’s announcement that he would, in fact, vote to confirm Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, the emotional debate over the confirmation spilled into the halls of Congress, on live television, as two women tearfully and loudly confronted the Arizona Republican in an el­e­va­tor, tell­ing Flake that he was dis­miss­ing the pain of sex­ual as­sault survivors.

“What you are doing is al­low­ing some­one who ac­tu­al­ly vio­lat­ed a woman to sit in the Su­preme Court,” one woman shout­ed during a live CNN broadcast as Flake was making his way to a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting. “This is hor­rible. You have chil­dren in your fam­i­ly. Think a­bout them.”

Then another woman chimed in, tell­ing Flake that she was once sex­u­al­ly as­sault­ed and that no one be­lieved her sto­ry.

“You’re tell­ing all women that they don’t mat­ter — that they should just stay quiet be­cause if they tell you what hap­pened to them, you’re going to ig­nore them,” she said as cameras rolled.

“You’re just going to help that man to pow­er any­way,” the woman add­ed, weep­ing. “That’s what you’re tell­ing all of these women. That’s what you’re tell­ing me right now.

“Look at me when I’m talk­ing to you! You’re tell­ing me that my as­sault doesn’t mat­ter, that what hap­pened to me doesn’t mat­ter and that you’re going to let people who do these things into pow­er! That’s what you’re tell­ing me when you vote for him!"

Flake lis­tened quietly, then told the women: “Thank you.”

“Say­ing ‘thank you’ is not an an­swer,” the first woman re­spond­ed. “This is a­bout the fu­ture of our coun­try, sir.”

When asked whether he had a com­ment, the sen­a­tor told reporters: “No, I need to go to the hear­ing. I just is­sued a state­ment. I’ll be say­ing more, as well.”

In his state­ment, is­sued at 9:25 a.m. Washington time, rough­ly six min­utes be­fore the con­fron­ta­tion, Flake said that Thurs­day’s emo­tio­nal Senate Ju­di­ci­ar­y hear­ing had not persuaded him that Kavanaugh sex­u­al­ly as­sault­ed Christine Blasey Ford in the 1980s.

"I wish that I could ex­press the con­fi­dence that some of my col­leagues have con­veyed a­bout what eith­er did or did not hap­pen in the early 1980s, but I left the hear­ing yesterday with as much doubt as cer­tain­ty,” he said in the state­ment. “What I do know is that our sys­tem of jus­tice af­fords a pre­sump­tion of in­no­cence to the ac­cused, ab­sent cor­robo­rat­ing evi­dence. That is what binds us to the rule of law. While some may ar­gue that a dif­fer­ent stan­dard should ap­ply re­gard­ing the Senate’s ad­vice and con­sent re­spon­si­bili­ties, I believe that the con­sti­tu­tion’s pro­vi­sions of fair­ness and due proc­ess ap­ply here as well."

He con­clud­ed: “I will vote to con­firm Judge Kavanaugh.”

The confrontation was hardly the first in which tensions over the Supreme Court nomination have boiled over on Capitol Hill.

The night be­fore, after excoriating Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats during the hearing, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) was sim­i­lar­ly con­fronted by protesters as TV cameras rolled.

Graham ignored them, telling Fox News that “these people can yell all they want to,” adding: “Doesn’t matter.”

And on Monday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and his wife were shouted out of a restaurant about a mile from the Senate building over Cruz’s unwavering support for Kavanaugh.