More than 20 million people watched Thursday’s hearing on the accusations of sexual assault facing Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh.

It was important for every U.S. senator to be among them.

The 100 votes in the Senate are the final round of the confirmation process for the highest court. Constituents understand the appointment will affect legal decisions for decades to come. Some lawmakers will face consequences for their vote in the November midterms.

The stakes could not be higher for the deliberative body.

Meanwhile, in Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan’s body, Thursday was also a stressful episode. The Republican lawmaker was rushed into surgery for an emergency appendectomy early that morning, he said Friday.

He missed the emotional Senate Judiciary Committee testimony by Christine Blasey Ford, who said Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the early 1980s when they were both in high school, and the combative denials from Kavanaugh himself.

Sullivan was catching up and watching the hearing while in recovery at home as of Friday, he said.

[The American Bar Association had concerns about Kavanaugh 12 years ago. Republicans dismissed those, too.]

By late Friday, Sullivan said he supported calls for an FBI investigation into Ford’s claims that was pushed for by Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

President Trump ordered the investigation Friday after the committee affirmed Kavanaugh’s nomination, sending it on for a full Senate vote. The investigation, however, will result in a one-week delay of the full Senate vote. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Alaska’s senior senator, was among the first Republicans to join Flake in the calls.

The probe “will hopefully allow this process to move forward in a timely and fair fashion,” Sullivan said.

Understandably, Sullivan may need some more time to gather himself and catch up on the twists and turns that have rocked Washington without him.

“Out of respect for this process, Professor Ford, and Judge Kavanaugh, I will wait before offering further thoughts on this hearing,” he said.

Sullivan, who says he has known Kavanaugh since they worked together in the George W. Bush administration, voiced support for the judge’s nomination in July, before Ford came forward publicly with her accusations in a Sept. 16 article in The Washington Post.

