CBS News has one of the first polls following last week’s dueling testimony from Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh and California professor Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who alleges Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party in 1982 when both were in high school in Maryland.

The survey found more Americans believe that Kavanaugh should not be confirmed than that he should, a switch from a poll conducted by the network and its polling partner YouGov a week earlier. The key sentences, though, are these:

"Republicans have grown more in favor of his confirmation compared to last week, and nearly half say they'd be angry if Kavanaugh isn't eventually confirmed. Democrats are increasingly opposed after the hearings, with nearly half expressing anger at the idea of Kavanaugh eventually being seated on the court."

The Kavanaugh nomination has quickly emerged as the most polarizing issue of Donald Trump’s presidency. The gulf between Democrats and Republicans on whether the judge should be confirmed is wider than on nearly any other issue save whether poll respondents think Trump is doing a good job as president. And that was before last week’s hearing.

In theory, that hearing was meant to definitively resolve the question of whether Ford’s accusations about Kavanaugh had merit. Or, really, it was meant to let both Ford and Kavanaugh present their cases about what is alleged to have happened, in part so those seeking to confirm Kavanaugh could immunize him (and themselves) against the charge that Ford’s allegations were swept under the rug. The end result, as you no doubt know, was to leave the question of whom to believe largely unresolved — to the extent that more-moderate Republican senators who will have to vote on the nomination decided to reset the process by turning the question over to the FBI for an outside evaluation. (Ford, we’ll note, had requested this happen before the hearing.)

There has been some indignation, since the White House agreed to authorize a further investigation, over the scope of the questioning. The New York Times reported only four people would be included in the effort. Mark Judge and P.J. Smyth, both of whom were identified by Ford as having been at the party (and Judge in the room where the assault allegedly took place), are on the list. So is Leland Keyser, a friend of Ford’s who was also purportedly at the party.

Judge, Smyth and Keyser have already offered public statements about the alleged incident. Each said they do not remember being at a party like the one described by Ford. Judge, who was a close friend of Kavanaugh’s in high school, further denied having ever seen Kavanaugh act in the manner described. Keyser, in an interview with The Washington Post, said she believed Ford’s allegations.

The fourth person identified by the Times is Deborah Ramirez, who alleges a separate incident involving Kavanaugh when the two were in college together at Yale. Another Yale classmate of Ramirez and Kavanaugh told the New Yorker his efforts to reach out to the FBI about Kavanaugh’s behavior in college were essentially ignored. Other classmates of Ramirez and Kavanaugh have offered statements bolstering the idea that Kavanaugh regularly drank excessively in college, but none could say with certainty this attack happened.

Trump tweeted over the weekend that reports about limits to the investigation ordered by the White House were inaccurate.

"I want them to do a very comprehensive investigation,” Trump added in a news conference on Monday, saying the senators who sought the investigation should be satisfied. “I’ll do whatever the senators want!” he added.

Two of those senators have already weighed in: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a key swing vote for whom the investigation is apparently a critical issue, told reporters she was confident the FBI would pursue any leads they identified. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said on “60 Minutes” that if Kavanaugh is found to have lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee, he would not be confirmed.

While there may be new information unearthed in this investigation, it is almost certainly the case that the bureau will not be able to definitively answer the question at the center of Ford’s allegations: What happened?

Why not? In part because Ford's memory of the alleged incident is hazy, as she admits. Where and when it occurred is vague. While she remembers details of the house where she says the attack took place, those details are themselves pretty vague, involving the location of a staircase and a bedroom and the house's front door.

After questions were raised about an event marked on July 1 on Kavanaugh’s 1982 calendar involving a group of Kavanaugh’s friends having beer at a friend’s house, amateur sleuths began looking at the layout of the house where the party is alleged to have occur. It revealed how impossible it is to be definitive: There was a bedroom near a bathroom at the top of the stairs. As in many (most?) other two-story houses. The house was in Rockville, not close to the country club where Ford was a member and near which she says she thinks the attack took place. But it involved important participants in Ford’s story, including Kavanaugh, Judge and Smyth.

If you want to think it is the house where the attack took place, you ignore the evidence that suggests it is not. If you want to dismiss the possibility, you ignore the evidence that suggests it might be. Ford’s memory is loose enough that any number of things can be slotted into or removed from the situation to reinforce your point of view.

That is largely what happened with the hearing, too. If you are inclined to believe Ford, her testimony probably affirmed that view. If you were inclined to believe Kavanaugh, same. That is why it makes sense that partisan views of the situation were only bolstered by the day’s events, according to that CBS poll.

To know definitively what happened in the incident Ford says happened, we will probably need either Ford to recant her testimony or Kavanaugh or Judge to confirm her allegation. Neither is likely. The FBI almost certainly will not uncover evidence — particularly in its allotted one-week time frame — that unequivocally answers the question. Whether Kavanaugh exposed himself to Ramirez, as she alleges, probably falls into the same zone of uncertainty.

Things get blurry in other ways, too. The outside prosecutor who asked questions of Ford during last week’s hearing released a memo isolating the gaps in Ford’s testimony and saying the gaps were problematic enough that she would not have brought charges against Kavanaugh. But, then, the question is not whether Kavanaugh should face criminal justice for his actions; it is whether he should sit as one of the most powerful arbiters of justice in the United States. Kavanaugh’s honesty or otherwise about whether he assaulted Ford is hard to evaluate definitively. If he was honest in his testimony is somewhat simpler, and, to Flake’s point, central to the actual question at hand. (The outside prosecutor did not walk through gray areas in that testimony.)

The problem for Kavanaugh over the long term is that his confirmation, if it comes, will always be marked with an asterisk. Justice Clarence Thomas’s confirmation in 1991, after allegations of misbehavior emerged, followed hearings led by a Democratic majority and included support from 11 Democratic senators. If Kavanaugh is confirmed, it might be with the support of just two members of the now-minority party.

Democrats and Republicans increasingly view the opposing party in starkly negative terms and see the political opposition as a threat to the country. The motives of one party are seen by the opposition as inherently suspect. The sharply polarized Kavanaugh nomination, centered on the partisan entrenchment over which facts you choose to accept, is a near-perfect reflection of the current political bifurcation.

The only better reflection of the partisan moment, it seems, is Trump himself.