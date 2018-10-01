

Amid increasing tension over the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, Donald Trump Jr. said he is more concerned for his sons than for his daughters.

President Trump’s eldest son, who has five children, was speaking about the recent allegations of sexual assault in an interview with DailyMailTV, which is scheduled to air as a two-part series Monday and Tuesday, according to the Daily Mail. Looking at his children’s futures, he seemed to be worried that perhaps one day, his sons might face false accusations of sexual misconduct.

“I’ve got boys and I’ve got girls,” he told the British tabloid, “and when I see what’s going on right now, it’s scary.”

When asked whether he was more worried about his sons or daughters, he said, “Right now, I’d say my sons.”

“The other problem,” he added, “is that for people who are real victims of these things, when it is so obviously political in cases like this, it really diminishes the real claims."

A spokesman for Trump Jr. would not provide a comment Monday to The Washington Post about those remarks.

Trump Jr. has been vocal amid the recent discussions and debates about allegations of sexual misconduct and assault. Just two weeks ago, he posted a meme on social media that appeared to be mocking Christine Blasey Ford, one of Kavanaugh’s accusers. Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers, and the judge has denied the allegation.

The meme showed a picture of an apparent schoolboy’s love note, which was written in crayon and read: “Hi Cindy will you be my girlfriend.” It included two boxes, one for “yes” and one for “no,” and it was signed, “Love Bret.”

It appeared to be mocking a confidential letter that Ford sent over the summer to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, detailing her allegations against Kavanaugh. “Oh boy … the Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him on the ropes now,” Trump Jr. wrote, claiming that Feinstein had saved the letter and released it just in time for the confirmation vote.

“Honorable as always,” he added.

During Ford’s and Kavanaugh’s testimonies last week at a hearing before the committee, Trump Jr. appeared to question Ford.

I’m no psychology professor but it does seem weird to me that someone could have a selective fear of flying.



Can’t do it to testify but for vacation, well it’s not a problem at all. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 27, 2018

He then showed support for Kavanaugh, saying that he loved the judge’s “tone” — which has been characterized as “volcanic.”

I love Kavanaugh’s tone. It’s nice to see a conservative man fight for his honor and his family against a 35 year old claim with ZERO evidence and lots of holes that amounts to nothing more than a political hit job by the Dems.



Others in the GOP should take notice! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 27, 2018

During the recent interview with DailyMailTV, Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, former Fox News Channel host Kimberly Guilfoyle, said that sexual assault accusers should be heard, but that their claims should be scrutinized.

“I think it’s important, in terms of doing an investigation, to get the facts out there and find out,” she said. “It’s very tough 35 years later, but it doesn’t mean it should be ignored.”

“People need to be careful to understand the politics involved as well, and what motivations people may have,” she added.

