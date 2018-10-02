

Gil Cisneros, a Democratic candidate from California, in September. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg)

A woman who accused a congressional hopeful of sexual harassment announced that she was withdrawing the complaint on Monday, saying she had come to believe after a meeting with the candidate that the incident was a misunderstanding.

Melissa Fazli, a former candidate for state assembly in California, said she met with Gil Cisneros, who is running as a Democrat in California’s 39th district, over the weekend to discuss comments that Cisneros had made to her earlier in the year after the two saw each other at the California Democratic Convention.

And in the meeting with him, which was brokered by a community activist, Fazli came to believe that she had likely misunderstood his remarks, she said.

“We sat down and we talked about it,” Fazli told The Post. “We rehashed everything, we had a lot of emotions and feelings going in both directions. It was a huge misunderstanding.”



A flier from the Congressional Leadership Fund attacks Democratic candidate Gil Cisneros and quotes Melissa Fazli's initial claim of sexual harassment.

Fazli’s decision was broadcast in a news release distributed by Cisneros’s campaign. A Navy veteran and the winner of a $266 million lottery in 2010, he is currently running against Young Kim, a Republican former state legislator, for the seat vacated by retiring Republican Edward R. Royce for a district outside Los Angeles. The suburban district, in which voters gave an 8.5-point edge to Hillary Clinton in 2016, is believed to represent a good chance for Democrats to pick up one of the couple dozen seats they need to gain control of the House.

The incident happened at a hotel in San Diego after the February convention. Cisneros had asked Fazli if she wanted to “go back,” to his room while the two shared an elevator ride, she said in a statement last May. During a phone conversation a week later, in which she asked him for a campaign donation, she said he asked her “What are you going to do for me,” twice in what she interpreted at the time as a potentially suggestive remark. She called him “an unethical creepy man.”

But Fazli said she has come to feel more victimized by the way her story has been used than the actual remarks that Cisneros made to her.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a GOP-aligned super PAC that focuses on the House, sponsored advertisements against Cisneros that focused on Fazli’s accusation. But of particular concern to Fazli was a series of postcard mailers that the super PAC sent out that featured a photograph of her, which she said was used without her permission, along with her accusations, which she had posted on her Twitter account in May. Fazli says there have been at least three, images of which she sent to The Washington Post.

“When I saw the postcards, that’s when it really hit me hard,” Fazli told The Post. “I started crying. You can’t do this to victims. You can’t use their photos and their name like that. They didn’t consider my safety at all.”

Fazli said that she felt particularly vulnerable having her image circulated in the 68,000-person Orange County town where she lived, Yorba Linda.

Courtney Alexander, a spokeswoman for the Congressional Leadership Fund declined to say how many mailers went out with Fazli’s image, but said that the image was “public,” and noted that it was on the Facebook page for Fazli’s state assembly campaign.

The San Diego Tribune reported that Fazli said that the advertisements were “accurate” and that Cisneros and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee “refused to take me seriously in May and this is a price they will pay,” just a few weeks ago on Twitter.

