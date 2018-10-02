The big question with Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination isn’t so much whether there will be proof of sexual assault; that’s highly unlikely. What is more plausible, as I argued Monday, is that someone produces evidence that Kavanaugh made false statements to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Some of Kavanaugh’s claims have tested the bounds of rhetorical consistency and plausibility, with media outlets like the New York Times outright saying his defenses “mislead.”

A new report from NBC is the latest to suggest inconsistencies and half-truths — if not outright false statements.

NBC’s Heidi Przybyla and Leigh Ann Caldwell report that text messages suggest Kavanaugh and his team worked behind the scenes to rebut Deborah Ramirez’s claim before the New Yorker reported it two weeks ago.

This wouldn’t seem terribly surprising. Reporters often give the subjects of accusations time to respond. That also gives the accused time to formulate a defense.

The NBC report has called into question a few claims Kavanaugh made in defending himself. None of them are completely damning, but a couple of them certainly raise questions.

A suggested double standard

According to NBC:

The texts between [Kerry] Berchem and Karen Yarasavage, both friends of Kavanaugh, suggest that the nominee was personally talking with former classmates about Ramirez’s story in advance of the New Yorker article that made her allegation public. In one message, Yarasavage said Kavanaugh asked her to go on the record in his defense. Two other messages show communication between Kavanaugh’s team and former classmates in advance of the story.

As NBC also pointed out, Kavanaugh suggested in a just-released interview with the Judiciary Committee on Sept. 25 that such behind-the-scenes contacting of classmates by Ramirez signaled an orchestrated effort to take him down.

Here’s what Kavanaugh said:

The New York Times couldn’t corroborate this story and found that she was calling around to classmates trying to see if they remembered it. And I, at least -- and I, myself, heard about that, that she was doing that. And you know, that just strikes me as, you know, what is going on here? When someone is calling around to try to refresh other people, is that what’s going on? What’s going on with that? That doesn’t sound -- that doesn’t sound good to me. It doesn’t sound fair. It doesn’t sound proper. It sounds like an orchestrated hit to take me out. That’s what it sounds like.

So is what’s good for the goose not also good for the gander? Did Kavanaugh do exactly what he decried from his accuser?

Not exactly. Kavanaugh’s complaint about Ramirez’s efforts to contact people behind the scenes is overwrought. As the New York Times also reported, she told some of the people she spoke to that she couldn’t be sure it was Kavanaugh who allegedly stuck his penis in her face at a party. That would seem a rather odd approach for someone taking part in “an orchestrated hit.”

And there is no indication she was trying to persuade people to say things they didn’t know to be true. It’s completely plausible that she was simply trying to find other people who could verify her account or fill in the blanks, which she readily conceded that she had. (Importantly, neither she, the Times nor the New Yorker found anyone who was present at the party to corroborate her story.)

But even setting that aside, comparing Kavanaugh contacting classmates before the article ran to Ramirez’s outreach isn’t quite apples-to-apples. If you are accused of something, of course you’ll want others to vouch for you. Having those people come forward before the article publishes is ideal, given that it could prevent publication if it gives the reporters pause or could bolster your defense from the moment the allegation is made public.

Kavanaugh’s theory about all of this being an orchestrated political hit may be speculative, but the speculation doesn’t necessarily make this hypocritical.

Denying advance knowledge of the story?

In his testimony Thursday, Kavanaugh at one point said he first heard of Ramirez’s allegations when the New Yorker’s article published:

HATCH: When did you first hear of Ms. Ramirez’s allegations against you? KAVANAUGH: In the last -- in the period since then, the New Yorker story.

Some have pointed out that this may not comport with an effort to combat the allegations before the article published. Don’t those efforts contradict Kavanaugh saying he had just learned of the article when it published?

But elsewhere in his Sept. 25 remarks, as noted above, Kavanaugh says, “I myself heard about that, that she was doing that.” So he conceded advance knowledge of this a week before the testimony above.

It’s not clear how much detail Kavanaugh had about the allegation when he was contacting classmates. It may be strictly true that he learned of them in detail when the New Yorker published its report.

Kavanaugh, at the least, could have been more specific in his testimony. And some clarity from the New Yorker and the Judiciary Committee on what they disclosed to Kavanaugh and when would seem warranted.

The wedding photo

Berchem’s and Yarasavage’s texts suggest Kavanaugh’s team had obtained a photo of both Kavanaugh and Ramirez at a 1997 wedding before the New Yorker’s article published.

Per NBC’s report:

On Sept, 22nd, Yarasavage texted Berchem that she had shared the photo with “Brett’s team.” But when Kavanaugh was asked about the wedding during a committee interview on Sept. 25th, he said he was “probably” at a wedding with Ramirez. Asked if he interacted with her at the wedding, Kavanaugh replied, “I am sure I saw her because it wasn’t a huge wedding,” but added that he “doesn’t have a specific recollection.” Lying to Congress is a felony whether testimony is taken under oath or not.

If Kavanaugh had seen this photo that his “team” apparently had and then told the Judiciary Committee only that he was probably at the wedding, that would seem rather unforthcoming, at best.

But if you look at the transcript, Kavanaugh brings up the wedding himself:

Q: And when did you last talk to her? KAVANAUGH: Many, many years ago. Q: Would you say that was post-college? KAVANAUGH: I’m pretty sure we were at a wedding together. [REDACTED] [REDACTED] and [REDACTED] wedding, which I believe was in 1997 in the Baltimore area. And I don’t think I’ve seen her since then.

Furthermore, he doesn’t say he “probably” saw her at the wedding; that’s one of his questioners' paraphrase of the above exchange.

Kavanaugh could have disclosed it if he had, in fact, seen the photo. Even saying he was “pretty sure” would seem to slow-roll the evidence. But it doesn’t seem as though he was deliberately playing off the idea that they encountered one another at a wedding, given he brought it up himself.