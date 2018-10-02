Question: I am considering moving to another country after I retire. Could my annuity and other federal employee benefits be impacted?

Answer: You would want to study the information for U.S. citizens living abroad that is available from a number of agencies, including the IRS, the Social Security Administration and the State Department.

Regarding federal employee retirement benefits in particular, the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association says, “There are only a few countries in the world where someone might live and have difficulty receiving federal retirement benefits” because of financial sanctions administered by the Treasury Department.

“Health care coverage should always be considered when moving to another country, but there are folks who live all over the world and use the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, since Medicare doesn't typically provide coverage outside the U.S. Just like in the U.S., some FEHBP plans are better than others when living outside the U.S.,” it said in response to a query.

There are many potential complications. For example, “some services that are accepted practice overseas are considered experimental or investigational by FEHBP plans and would not be covered,” the Office of Personnel Management cautions.