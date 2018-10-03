The Senate is poised to pass the final version of its sweeping opioids package Wednesday afternoon and send it to the White House just in time for lawmakers to campaign on the issue before the November midterm election.

The bill is a compilation of dozens of smaller proposals sponsored by dozens of lawmakers, many who face tough reelection fights. It creates, expands and reauthorizes programs and policies across almost every federal agency, aiming to address different aspects of the opioid epidemic, including prevention, treatment and recovery.

It is easily Congress’s most significant legislative achievement this year, a rare bipartisan response to a growing public health crisis that resulted in 72,000 drug-overdose deaths last year.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who sounded the alarm on opioid addiction four years ago, is credited with the slice of the bill that could have the greatest effect. It will require the U.S. Postal Service to screen packages for fentanyl shipped from overseas, mainly China. Synthetic opioids that are difficult to detect are increasingly being found in pills and heroin and are responsible for an increase in overdose deaths.

“I will say getting that passed, to me, is just common sense. I think it’s overdue. I’m disappointed it took us this long,” Portman said in a floor speech Tuesday. “How many people had to die before Congress stood up and did the right thing with regard to telling our own post office you have to provide better screening?”

The bill’s passage comes a year after President Trump declared the opioid crisis a national emergency. The Senate vote is the last step before he signs the measure into law. The House passed it 393 to 8 last week.

Public-health advocates laud the bill’s increased attention to treatment, which they say is the key component to overcoming addiction. The legislation would create a grant program for comprehensive recovery centers that include housing and job training, as well as mental and physical health care. It would increase access to medication-assisted treatment that helps people with substance abuse disorders safely wean themselves.

Another major aspect of the bill is the change to a decades-old arcane rule that prohibited Medicaid from covering patients with substance abuse disorders who were getting treatments in a mental health facility with more than 16 beds. The bill lifts that rule to allow for 30 days of residential treatment coverage.

The opioid crisis has hit communities big and small, rural and urban, in states red and blue. The more cynical view of the bipartisan work on this package is that it’s an easy election-year win. Although it contains provisions that are helpful in addressing the problem, it does not dedicate the level of funding and long-term commitment needed to fight a crisis of this magnitude, many experts say.

Congress has appropriated $8.5 billion this year for opioids-related programs, but there’s no guarantee of funding for subsequent years. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Elijiah Cummings (D-Md.) have proposed committing $100 billion over 10 years to fighting the opioid crisis.

It is modeled after Congress' response to HIV/AIDS in the 1990s.