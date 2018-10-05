“Excuse me, Mr. President, I believe you have some toilet paper stuck to your shoe” — said no one.

Alas, President Trump made an embarrassing climb into Air Force One on Thursday with what appeared to be some sort of paper product attached to the bottom of his shoe.

Video showed him step out of a limousine in front of the aircraft at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and start up the staircase with a couple squares of toilet paper or, perhaps, a napkin, billowing in the wind with each step. What about the dozen or so people surrounding him? (Bueller? . . . Bueller?)

As he reached the top, the president — seemingly oblivious — turned around and waved goodbye.

Soggy president takes toilet paper with him: pic.twitter.com/m54VTAgxrE — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 5, 2018

Historically, toilet paper and shoes have gone together much like humiliating faux pas and deep, tear-inducing belly laughter.

Those who had the privilege to see it happen — either live or later on while watching videos on social media — couldn’t help but share it.

CNN political commentator Ana Navarro posted a clip on social media. “Starting the day with a little comic relief,” she wrote Friday on Twitter.

Starting the day with a little comic relief:

While we were all distracted fighting over the future of the Republic, Trump climbed all the way up the stairs of Air Force One, with toilet-paper stuck to his shoe. https://t.co/QoSDcjwliL — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) October 5, 2018

So did “The View” co-host Abby Huntsman, though she showed some sympathy for the president.

We’ve all been here 🙈 https://t.co/kQBNNYzoUr — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) October 5, 2018

Last week, Trump elicited laughter while speaking to world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

As The Washington Post’s David Nakamura reported:

Delivering a speech that aimed to establish U.S. “sovereignty” over the whims and needs of other nations, the president’s triumphant moment was marred in the first minute when he was met by laughter — at his expense. The embarrassing exchange came when Trump boasted that his administration had accomplished more over two years than “almost any administration” in American history, eliciting audible guffaws in the cavernous chamber hall. The president appeared startled. “Didn’t expect that reaction,” he said, “but that’s okay.” Members of the audience chuckled again — perhaps this time in sympathy.

Read more:

‘People actually laughed at a president’: At U.N. speech, Trump suffers the fate he always feared