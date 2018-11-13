

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, holds his son Davis as he greats supporters on Nov. 6 after voting in the midterm election. (Dan Anderson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

It’s rare that political writers are handed as tidy an anecdote as the Republican response to Mitt Romney’s loss in 2012. You’ve heard this before, over and over: Romney lost, catching many by surprise. The GOP engaged in some introspection, determining that one necessary change was to make a greater effort to appeal to younger and nonwhite voters. It’s an anecdote that comes up a lot when talking about the interplay of the nation’s shifting diversity: As whites make up a smaller percentage of the population, the natural assumption is that Republicans will face tougher electoral prospects, given that nonwhites lean more heavily Democratic.

But then there are two counterexamples worth noting. The first is that, although the percentage of the electorate that is non-Hispanic white has been dropping over time, that hasn’t meant that Democrats broadly are seeing more success. The 2008 election which ushered Barack Obama into the White House had about the same density of white voters as the 2014 election, in which Obama’s Democratic Party got clobbered.



Lower still was the nonwhite percentage of the electorate in 2016 — an election in which Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but lost the electoral vote. Donald Trump’s victory was predicated not on making headway on the demographic issues the GOP had identified four years earlier, but on casting those changes in sharply negative terms to energize Republican voters who were concerned, explicitly or implicitly, about the changing composition of the country.

It raises an interesting question: What is the relationship between changes in a state’s demographics and how it votes? Our answer is a broadly unhelpful one: It depends.

To get to an answer, we pulled two sets of data. The first was demographic data by state from 1990 to 2017, the most recent year for which such information was available. That data allowed us to determine the percentage of non-Hispanic whites (whom we’ll refer to more simply as “whites” from here on out) in each state over time. Then, we compiled data on gubernatorial and senatorial races in each state from 1990 to 2018, using data from the U.S. Election Atlas. (We excluded races with major independent candidates and those pitting two candidates from the same party against each other.) We averaged those vote margins into four groups — 1990 to 1994, 1995 to 2004, 2005 to 2014 and 2015 to 2018 — to compare the change in the vote with the change in the density of the white population in each state.

If there were a clear link between increasing diversity (that is, a decline in the density of whites in a state) and Democratic success, we’d expect to see drops in the density of the white population generally correlate to shifts toward the Democrats over time.

But that’s not generally what’s seen. Comparing the latter three time periods with the baseline of 1990 to 1994, here’s how each state’s demographics and voting changed in the subsequent three periods. States with blue backgrounds had drops in the density of the white population and ended up voting more heavily Democratic. States with red backgrounds also had a lower density of whites — but voted more Republican.



Some of the shifts, such as North Dakota, are significant. Some are subtle. Some mirror the change in demographics neatly (like California). Some are a mirror image, as in Utah. In fact, Utah had the strongest correlation between its change in diversity and its change in how it voted over those four periods — a strong inverse correlation.

We can look at this another way, showing how each state’s racial demographics and voting habits changed over time. This is messy, but notice generally the color of arrows and the vertical axis, which goes from more-heavily white to less-heavily white from top to bottom.



You’ll notice first that most of the least-heavily white states are also ones with blue arrows, meaning that, from 1990 to 1994, they’ve voted more heavily Democratic. That includes two states that are still red but (as demonstrated last week) have gotten bluer: Arizona and Texas.



This is the warning that Republicans issued in 2012: Texas getting more blue is not a helpful outcome for the party.

But there are a lot more states that are less diverse and that have moved sharply to the right.



(Notice that Vermont, one of the least diverse states, is indicated at top. That’s because the state has a Republican governor and an independent senator — and because we excluded races with independents, the state appears more Republican than it is.)

Utah’s move down and to the right is clear here. So is West Virginia’s dramatic shift to the right over the past several decades. It’s still on the more-Democratic side of the graph because it keeps electing senators as governor (although the Democratic governor wasted no time switching parties once elected).

That graph, too, doesn’t tell the whole story. There are also a slew of states that remain mostly white but which have also gotten more Democratic over time. Most are blue states, but not all.



Ohio is interesting and worth pointing out here. You may have noticed on the map at the top of this article that some non-red (in the presidential-voting sense) states were identified as red anyway, such as Maryland and Massachusetts. Last week, both states reelected Republican governors. Last week as well, the increasingly red state of Ohio reelected Sen. Sherrod Brown (D).

This raises an important point, and is why we looked at state-level races, not presidential results. Elections come down to candidates and candidates can and do run out of lock-step with their parties. Republicans in Wyoming would think Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) is practically a liberal, but in Massachusetts he’s further to the right than many voters. The Republican Party’s post-Romney plan of action was specifically to run candidates who were more effective at appealing to groups outside of its base. In some places, they’ve had luck with that strategy, distancing candidates from the harder-right portion of the party. (Baker and Hogan, for example, called for a delay in the highly partisan vote to confirm Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.)

That said, there’s still a link between how states have voted in recent years and how diverse they are. There are about 10 states in each group below, with the most-heavily white states voting most heavily Republican, and vice versa.



Notice that block in the 58 to 67 percent range. They break the pattern; one would expect them to vote Democratic by somewhere in the one to 10 percentage-point range. But this group includes states such as Alaska and Oklahoma, with large Native American or Native Alaskan populations, and the Southern states of Alabama, the Carolinas, Louisiana and Mississippi. They’re counterbalanced by Delaware, Illinois and Virginia, but the overall shift is still to the right.

If we look not at current voting patterns but instead compare the change in diversity of a state with the change in its voting habits since the 1990 to 1994 period, the link is a bit more consistent. The states that saw the least decrease in the density of their white populations moved hard to the right. Those with the biggest drop in the density of white people moved more to the left.



One of the lessons of the era of Donald Trump is that some of that movement in the first two groups above may stem from that drop in the density of the white population. For those in charge of the Republican Party, though, those bottom two bars may still be sobering.

And then there’s Florida.



Patterns aren’t as neat as you might think.