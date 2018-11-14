As House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi works to shore up support for her speaker bid, it is unclear whether she has the votes to become speaker during a final floor vote in January, according to a Fix analysis.

Of the 53 non-incumbent Democrats elected last week, eight have continued to say they will not vote for Pelosi and 34 have dodged questions (sometimes repeatedly) about her. Only seven non-incumbents so far have said they will vote for the California Democrat for speaker.

If the current leads hold in the nine outstanding House races not yet called by the Associated Press, Democrats will control 232 seats next year, meaning Pelosi can only afford to lose 14 Democratic votes on the floor, assuming every Republican votes against her and no members vote present.

While it is unclear which, if any, members will vote against Pelosi on the House floor, the eight non-incumbent Democrats opposed to her combined with the eight incumbents who previously pledged to vote against Pelosi would be enough to prevent her from reaching the needed 218 votes. In 2016, 63 Democrats voted against Pelosi in a caucus vote but only four voted against her on the floor less than two months later.

No House Democrat has mounted a challenge to Pelosi for the speaker’s gavel and many Democrats have rallied around her in recent days.

“I’ve said it many times: She’s a phenomenal speaker,” Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “And now that we have all of these women coming into the Congress, it would be a damn shame that you then replaced this fearless leader with a man.”

“I’ll ask everybody to take a look at the so-called Freedom Caucus and see where they got the Republican Party,” Assistant Democratic Leader James E. Clyburn (S.C.) said Tuesday. “I think they’re the ones that got them into the shape they’re in now.”

“I’m not sure why it’s even a question,” Rep. Denny Heck (D-Wash.) said Tuesday on CNN. “I think it’s a moot point, there’s nobody running against her. Nancy Pelosi has a significant majority of the members of the House Democratic caucus, period.”

Additionally, no fewer than five incoming House Democrats now say they will support Pelosi after previously dodging questions about her, and at least two are now dodging questions about the California Democrat after previously saying they would not vote for her. Three incoming, previous-serving Democrats who have not said how they will vote each supported Pelosi in previous leadership elections.

Just two days after Democrats regained control of the House, Pelosi was asked how confident she was that she would be speaker.

“Total,” Pelosi said. “100 percent.”

At least eight incoming House Democrats plan to vote against Nancy Pelosi for speaker. Click on the names below to see what each representative-elect has said about Pelosi.

Will vote for Pelosi:

Will not vote for Pelosi:

Have not said how they will vote:

Dodged questions about Pelosi: