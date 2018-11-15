

President Trump signs the Tax Cut and Reform Bill, a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package, into law in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

During his pre-presidential period, when his contribution to the political discourse was made up almost entirely of tweeted criticism of Barack Obama, Donald Trump had a few consistent complaints. He was mad at the trade disparity with China; he objected to Obama’s efforts to curb climate change; he felt that Obama took too much time off.

But few complaints were as common as his stated frustration about the federal budget deficit and the debt to which it contributed.

The Debt is our nation's greatest threat. @BarackObama is out of touch. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2011

In 2011, he embraced the backronym “TEA” from the tea party -- “taxed enough already” -- lamenting that President Obama had “amassed over $4 trillion in debt.” On the campaign trail, the debt was a constant feature of Trump’s rhetoric, complaining that the debt would top $20 trillion by the time Obama left office.

It didn’t actually hit that level until Trump himself was president.

As president, Trump’s aversion to deficits seems to have been quelled a bit. This week, the Treasury Department announced that the federal deficit in the month of October would exceed $100 billion, helping to contribute to what is expected to be an annual deficit topping $1 trillion.

So how does that stack up historically? How does any one month predict the rest of the year? Well, here. This is what the monthly deficit or surplus looks like going back to the start of the Clinton administration.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

If the month has a deficit, the red line moves to the left. If the next month has a surplus, the blue-green line, starting from the end of the red one, moves back to the right. Where the last line ends in a fiscal year (which runs from October to September) is the cumulative deficit (or, rarely, surplus) for the year.

The strong economy during the administration of Bill Clinton meant an increase in tax revenue that helped power surpluses. That reversed with the recession early in George W. Bush’s first term; in short order, the government was again running in the red.

Obama’s first term coincided with massive deficits -- largely a function of government spending meant to soften the effects of the recession during which he was elected. By late in his second term, the annual deficit had dropped significantly.

And then it started to go back up. During Trump’s first full fiscal year as president, the deficit was the fifth-largest in history, topped only by those post-recession years in Obama’s first term. This year, the deficit is projected to surpass $1 trillion, exceeding last year.

The October deficit itself wasn’t unusually high. The deficit in October 2015, for example, was higher. Last year’s would have been higher had Oct. 1 not fallen on a weekend, pushing some payments into September. But the trend to a higher annual deficit is expected to continue, in part thanks to decreased revenue from the tax cuts passed last December. The annual deficit during Trump’s first three years in office will include two of the six largest figures in history -- and two that are not a response to a financial crisis that pushed spending higher.

Somewhere, perhaps, the next president is angrily tweeting about how out of touch Trump is on matters of fiscal policy.