New questions are being raised about alleged fraudulent activity at a company where acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker served as an adviser. And perhaps more important, the new revelations suggest Whitaker’s previous denials were misleading, at best.

The Washington Post’s Tom Hamburger, Carol D. Leonnig and Rosalind S. Helderman report that Whitaker was aware of such allegations against World Patent Marketing and actually fought back against them when they appeared on a website called the Ripoff Report.

As a member of the company’s advisory board, Whitaker had been told of complaints about the company’s practices, according to two people familiar with the FTC investigation. He did not appear to take any action in response, they said. In addition, shortly after joining the board in late 2014, Whitaker, a former U.S. attorney in Iowa, personally intervened when a for-profit consumer complaint website posted comments critical of the company. Ed Magedson, the founder of the Arizona-based Ripoff Report, said he received a phone call from Whitaker in early 2015 after the website posted complaints about World Patent Marketing. “He threatened me, using foul language,” said Magedson, whose website sells companies a program to improve their reputation among consumers. “He threatened to sue and to ruin my business if I did not remove the ‘false reports.’ ”

Notably, the allegations posted on the Ripoff Report mirror the actual alleged fraudulent activity that had been scrutinized by the Federal Trade Commission.

The news represents a blow to Whitaker’s apparent suggestion that he wasn’t aware of the situation — if not a contradiction. In a carefully worded statement last week, Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said, “Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker has said he was not aware of any fraudulent activity. Any stories suggesting otherwise are false.” It’s now clear that Whitaker was at least aware of alleged fraudulent activity.

Kupec’s denial (which was repeated verbatim to The Post for the new story) doesn’t quite say Whitaker denied knowledge of the allegations. So as long as there was no actual fraud — which hasn’t been proven and wasn’t admitted to in the company’s FTC settlement — he can technically argue that it’s accurate to say he “was not aware of any fraudulent activity.”

But it does epitomize how the nation’s new leading law enforcement officer hasn’t exactly been forthcoming about his own legal questions. The impression left by the statement last week was that this was news to Whitaker, and The Post has sought comment on other questions about the matter that haven’t been answered.

The lack of clarity is palpable and growing more so. How much did he investigate such claims? If they were bogus, how did he make that determination? Did he just take chief executive Scott J. Cooper’s word for it? How much was he truly involved in this whole controversy? There are no answers, and there needn’t be as long as Whitaker doesn’t have to face Senate confirmation. In the meantime, he could have a huge effect on the course of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation.

Again, no actual fraud has been proven, and Whitaker has never been accused of any. Jonathan Perlman, the court receiver who oversaw the FTC settlement, told The Post last week that he had “no reason to believe that [Whitaker] knew of any of the wrongdoing.” The Justice Department has said Whitaker served on an advisory board and worked with the company only in a limited capacity. It says he was not involved in the day-to-day decisions of the company.

But it also has been conspicuous that the statement attributes the denial directly to Whitaker rather than just saying it in DOJ’s own words. This is a tactic often used by the White House when staff members don’t want President Trump’s false denials and conspiracy theories to blow back on them personally. The inclusion of “Acting Attorney General Matthew G. Whitaker has said . . . ” struck out like a sore thumb.

Perhaps we’re now finding out why it was included.