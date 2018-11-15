It has been abundantly clear from Day One that President Trump would prefer not to hold Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman responsible for the death of Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump has even said as much. “I hope that the king and the crown prince didn’t know about it,” he said Oct. 17. Almost everything else Trump has said has offered an alternate narrative that doesn’t implicate Mohammed.

And now that the rubber is meeting the road on the Trump administration’s official response, that continues to be the case.

The Treasury Department announced sanctions against 17 Saudis Thursday for Khashoggi’s killing. Among them is Mohammed’s senior aide, Saud al-Qahtani. But while the statement implicates Qahtani in what happened to Khashoggi, it isn’t clear on whether he is believed to have ordered or approved the killing. It uses somewhat vague language as to which of the 17 is accused of what, specifically:

The Treasury Department’s release says the 17 men were being sanctioned “for having a role in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.” “Having a role in” doesn’t exactly indicate whether any of them individually plotted or carried out his killing.

In a quote, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin adds the that men “were involved in the abhorrent killing of Jamal Khashoggi” — similar to the language above — and that they “targeted and brutally killed” him — although it doesn’t differentiate who targeted him and who killed him.

It says Qahtani “was part of the planning and execution of the operation that led to the killing of Mr. Khashoggi.” The key words there are “that led to.” That sentence also seems to separate the person from the eventual outcome.

Almost all of this basically fits with the Saudi version of events. Earlier in the day, a Saudi prosecutor announced indictments of 11 unnamed people, five of whom will face the death penalty. The prosecutor also said Qahtani was involved but only in a plan to repatriate Khashoggi — that is, bring him from Istanbul to Saudi Arabia. All of the language above from the Treasury Department could be consistent with Qahtani planning a repatriation operation that eventually resulted in Khashoggi’s killing, without his approval. And if the effort doesn’t necessarily reach up to someone so close to Mohammed, that means he remains insulated.

Separately, NBC News is reporting that the Trump administration looked into the possibility of extraditing exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has been in Pennsylvania for two decades and is accused by the Turkish government of plotting a failed 2016 coup. The reasoning, per NBC, is that the U.S. government wanted to “placate” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had been accusing Saudi Arabia of a deliberate plot to kill Khashoggi, and “persuade Erdogan to ease pressure on the Saudi government.”

Exactly why would the administration feel the need to placate Erdogan over a killing allegedly committed by the Saudis? The logical conclusion is that they wanted to cover for their allies in the Saudi government — a goal that would be consistent with all of Trump’s rhetoric. But that also means the truth about what happened to Khashoggi — about which Turkey, it turns out, has been pretty accurate — would be taking a back seat.