With a blue wave behind them after the midterm elections, Democrats in Congress are engaging in internal sparring as they determine who will lead them as they resume power. And the disagreement about who should be House speaker and the de facto face of the party is pretty much in line with the debate about the future of the broader Democratic Party.

With a younger and more ethnically diverse group of representatives, some lawmakers are looking to see whether Democratic leadership should reflect those who supported Democratic candidates most in this past election or the voters that the party continues to lose to the GOP. Some others appear to wonder whether the party should be led by a voice that is less polarizing and not as much of a target as its current leader.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has been a convenient boogeyman for Republicans since her last stint as speaker. One of President Trump’s and his party’s midterm strategies was to tie all Democrats to the liberal lawmaker from San Francisco.

A vote for Claire McCaskill is a vote for Schumer, Pelosi, Waters, and their socialist agenda. Claire voted IN FAVOR of deadly Sanctuary Cities - she would rather protect criminal aliens than American citizens, which is why she needs to be voted out of office. Vote @HawleyMO! pic.twitter.com/tn2zsEWQJ5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2018

This approach probably worked with some voters fearful of growing influence from the left, but ultimately Pelosi was a big factor in leading her party to retaking the House, an argument some are using to support her remaining in leadership — including herself.

She told the media Thursday:

“I have overwhelming support in my caucus to be speaker of the House. I happen to think at this point, I’m the best person for that.”

Many Democratic lawmakers campaigned on promises that they would not back Pelosi in her quest to continue leading House Democrats — or a least dodging questions about it. As of now, a number of incumbent Democrats have vowed to vote against her, some going so far as to sign a pledge solidifying their lack of support, claiming that it is time for a new voice to lead the party.

Of the 17 members and incoming members of Congress who signed a letter saying they plan to vote against Pelosi even on the House floor on Jan. 3, most of them are white men with quite a few representing districts in red states with solid numbers of the white working-class voters. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who once called Pelosi more “toxic” than Trump, is one of the more visible voices of this wing of the party.

But left-leaning Democratic strategists have argued that recent Democratic victories have come about because of women, people of color, millennials and LGBTQ voters often in more urban areas — not white working-class men in the heartland — and that the party’s leadership should reflect that. They took to Twitter on Wednesday to criticize her opponents using the hashtag #FiveWhiteGuys to highlight that the leaders of the anti-Pelosi movement are all white men, thus comparing their identities to the current House Republican conference.

So #fivewhiteguys are following the tactics of the right wing white guy Freedom Caucus to block a woman speaker after an election in which women saved the Democrats. Got it. https://t.co/9IBz59Ryo3 — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) November 14, 2018

Some point to black women being underrepresented in Democratic leadership despite the fact that black women are one of the party’s most loyal demographic groups. This is probably in part why Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (D-Ohio), a former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, is considering running against Pelosi.

“People are asking me to do it, and I am thinking about it,” Fudge told Cleveland.com. “I need to give it some thought and see if I have an interest. I am at the very beginning of this process. It is just in discussion at this point.”

Another argument against Pelosi is that Democrats' leadership should be younger, given the large number of millennials and Generation Xers recently sent to Congress. But new lawmakers such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have spent more of their first week advocating for the issues that matter most to their voters than calling for Pelosi’s ouster.

“Should Leader Pelosi become the next speaker of the House, we need to tell her that we’ve got her back in showing and pursuing the most progressive energy agenda that this country has ever seen,” Ocasio-Cortez said, according to a video posted on Twitter by the environmental group Sunrise Movement, which organized a protest outside the minority leader’s office this week. Ocasio-Cortez has not said whether she’ll support Pelosi.

Since the Democratic Party’s loss in the 2016 election, there has been significant debate over who should be the next leader to defeat the Republican agenda in coming years. After Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton failed to win white men, especially those from more conservative and working-class backgrounds, some argued that the left should prioritize these voters. Others claimed that the future of the party was recognizing those groups who had been most faithful to liberal politicians and to make sure that leadership and the Democratic Party’s agenda reflected that. That debate continues.