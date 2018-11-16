

This month’s House elections weren’t surprising in the sense that the broad gains enjoyed by the Democratic Party were predicted in advance. They were surprising, though, in the context of the 2016 election, an election that seemed to many to rewrite the rules about both those sorts of predictions and which voters would turn out to vote. In late 2016, the idea that Democrats would regain control of the House by a decent margin seemed a little less likely.

But they did. With a handful of House contests still unresolved, the distribution of the incoming Congress looks something like this, with Democrats mostly holding seats in districts won by Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Republicans mostly holding seats in districts won by President Trump.



Out there at the edge for the Democrats is Minnesota’s 7th District, in which Rep. Collin C. Peterson (D-Minn.) again defied the odds and, again, won reelection despite the district having voted Republican in presidential races for at least two decades.

In the new Senate, the picture is generally the same, though there are a few more Democrats representing now deeper-red Trump states. Two of those Democrats, of course, are Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.), who both won reelection last week.



The Republicans picked up seats in three more-red states during the midterms, plus they’ll likely gain a seat in Florida. The Democrats picked up a seat in the slightly red state of Arizona.



The net effect was subtle. The Republicans' gain of deep-red seats held by Democrats makes the places represented by the GOP caucus in the Senate slightly redder on average and the Democrats' body slightly bluer. On average, the current Republican caucus represents states that favored Trump by 18 points and the Democratic caucus represents states that favored Clinton by eight. Now, the Republican average is 19 and the Democratic average is 10.



Movement to the poles

In the House the picture is different. There, every seat was on the ballot, so the shifts were zero sum. The Democrats picked up a ton of Republican-held seats in districts won by Clinton in 2016; the Republicans picked up only a couple of seats (including two in Minnesota).



The net shift? The Republican caucus in the current House (attributing vacant seats to the party of their most recent occupant) represents areas that voted for Trump by 21 points on average. The current Democratic caucus represents areas that voted for Clinton by 33.

The incoming Congress moves the Republicans to the right by four points, to an average of a 25-point Trump advantage. The Democratic caucus, picking up so many districts where the results in the presidential contest were closer, moves five points, to an average advantage for Clinton of 28 points.



In theory, then, the effect will be a more moderate Democratic caucus — and a more conservative Republican one.

Earlier this year, I spoke with a number of Republicans who’d publicly expressed frustration with Trump’s leadership, and asked them what the party would look like once Trump was out of office. Evan McMullin, who ran as an independent in 2016, predicted this shift.

“Electorally in 2018, I expect it’s not going to go well in the House,” McMullin told me. “I expect we’re going to end up with a party that is more committed to Trump than it is now. Many moderates are already saying they’re not going to run again. Others will be defeated.”

“So it’ll be a smaller contingent in the House, but it’ll be more Trumpian,” he added. “I think that will accelerate the party’s movement towards a shrunken, smaller, less influential space, more electoral defeats, which will hopefully lead to reform.”

The first part of McMullin’s prediction has proved to be accurate.