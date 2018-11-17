For the second time in as many years, Nancy Pelosi’s leadership perch is under fire from House Democrats.

That Pelosi faces a leadership challenge is not surprising, but that there is such significant opposition after huge Democratic pickups — partly because of Pelosi’s fundraising prowess — is yet another sign that the rift in the Democratic Party remains very real. And that Pelosi, the first female speaker of the House, would not be the first leadership choice for members after record female gains have again stoked a long-running gender debate on Capitol Hill.

But process and political concerns aside, there is one thing eight of the nine incoming Democrats publicly opposing Pelosi have in common: centrist and Republican-leaning districts.

According to the Cook Political Report’s Partisan Voting Index (PVI), which measures partisanship in districts, the average PVI of the nine freshmen refusing to vote for Pelosi is R+3, leaning Republican. Further, among the 37 seats Democrats flipped in the 2018 midterm elections, 31 are held by members who oppose Pelosi or who continue to dodge questions about the California Democrat. Those 31 seats also have an average PVI of R+3.

While Pelosi allies have slammed the incumbent white men challenging her, the greatest threat and greatest uncertainty for Pelosi may be the freshmen she helped elect in districts drawn to favor Republicans eight years ago.

“What do we need to do over the next two years to rebrand ourselves going into 2020 to hold these seats that we have?” Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) told reporters on Wednesday. “To ask these folks to vote and break a promise right out of the gate, I think it’s a fundamental political mistake for us. … I’m saying, ‘We can’t do this to them. This is unfair. They will lose their seats.’ ”

As Democrats look to 2020, attracting suburban voters in Republican-leaning districts could be key to not only maintaining control of the House but also to reestablishing a “blue wall” that could put them back in the White House. But other Democrats see some major benefits to her being the party’s leader as it gears up for 2020.

“I just [think] that obviously if you’re the leader of the Democratic caucus then everything that happens in terms of strategy and policy will be also thinking about 2020,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) “And for me the biggest thing is we have to show how Republicans are different from Democrats. And we need to deliver some real wins quickly in the first hundred days because everything starts to go to the campaign pretty darn quickly, as you all know. ... We need somebody who’s really experienced, who’s not going to back down, who’s not going to have a learning curve, who’s going to be able to hit the ground running.”