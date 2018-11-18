Stacey Abrams refused to utter the l-word.

As the Associated Press called the Florida governor’s race for Secretary of State Brian Kemp on Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper was asking his opponent whether she felt the victor was “the legitimate governor-elect of Georgia.”

Abrams, who had hoped to force a runoff with Kemp but conceded the race on Friday, pivoted to her concerns about irregularities, voter suppression and a last-minute investigation during her campaign for her state’s highest office.

But Tapper pressed. He wanted to know whether she thought Kemp had a legitimate claim on the office.

Sunday’s appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” was Abrams’s first national interview since her concession, and it came amid calls by other Democrats that the race was stolen.

“The law as it stands says that he received an adequate number of votes to become the governor of Georgia,” she said. “But we know sometimes the law does not do what it should, and something being legal does not make it right.”

“Yes, when he takes the oath of office, he will be the legal governor of the state of Georgia,” Abrams continued, using another l-word. “But what you are looking for me to say is there was no compromise of our democracy and there should be some political compromise in the language that I use, and that’s not right. What’s not right is saying that something was done properly when it was not.”

“… Will I say that his election was not tainted, was not a disinvestment and a disenfranchisement of thousands of voters — I will not say that."

Abrams, who hoped to become the nation’s first female African American governor, has accused Kemp of widespread voter suppression and said voting irregularities have tainted the race. On Friday, Kemp had 50.22 percent of the tally, an edge of nearly 55,000 votes.

[Democrat Stacey Abrams accepts defeat in contentious Georgia governor’s race]

Last week, Abrams said she planned to bring “a major federal lawsuit against the state of Georgia for gross mismanagement of this election.”

Abrams and other Democrats accused Kemp of championing a law that disproportionately affected black voters and launching an 11th-hour investigation of the voter registration system after accusing the Georgia Democratic Party of hacking.



Stacey Abrams said Friday that she would file a federal lawsuit to challenge the "gross mismanagement" of Georgia's midterm elections. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP)

Read more:

Racist ‘magical Negro’ robo-call from ‘Oprah’ targets Stacey Abrams in Georgia governor’s race

After calling Barbara Bush an ‘amazing racist,’ a professor taunts critics: ‘I will never be fired’

A California waiter refused to serve 4 Latina customers until he saw ‘proof of residency’

‘You know why the lady called the police’: Black people face 911 calls for innocuous acts