

Democratic Senate candidate Mike Espy and Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi. (EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/AP)

(This post has been updated.)

It’s been two weeks since Election Day, and while the matchups that captured national intrigue are officially over, there remain a handful of outstanding races yet to be called.

First, a quick primer on what has been resolved:

Democrats in the most high-profile, too-close-to-call races effectively all admitted defeat over the weekend. In Georgia, Democrat Stacey Abrams did not officially concede, but she acknowledged that her GOP opponent, Brian Kemp, would be the winner of the state’s gubernatorial election, though she refused to say his win was legitimate after widespread accusations of voter suppression. In Florida, Andrew Gillum, who conceded on election night and then retracted it when the closeness of the gubernatorial race triggered a machine recount, didn’t get near close enough to overcoming Republican Ron DeSantis’s lead. And the Senate contest in Florida, which had the best, although still unlikely, chance of flipping, narrowed only slightly after a manual recount and so, Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson admitted defeat to GOP Gov. Rick Scott.

The tight races that were called in the days after Nov. 6 were all breaking for Democrats until Monday, when Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones conceded to GOP Rep. Will Hurd in the 23rd District of Texas, a race that was decided by just under 700 votes. Until this week, Jones was so committed to contesting the results that she even attended last week’s orientation for new members in Washington.

There remain five races where there is not yet an official winner. In each of them, the Republican incumbent is defending the seat.

Senate in Mississippi

There’s only one Senate race yet to be decided, and that’s in Mississippi, where none of the candidates secured 50 percent of the vote, so the highest vote-getters, Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy, will face each other in a runoff election on Nov. 27. Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to replace Sen. Thad Cochran last spring, will likely emerge victorious next week in a deep-red state that President Trump won by nearly 18 points. Hyde-Smith bested Espy by only one point, but would have won easily had she not lost 16 percent of the votes to conservative Chris McDaniel, who ran as a third-party candidate.

But Republicans aren’t taking anything for granted. The runoff may be closer than they are comfortable with, considering they already face a slim majority in the Senate. Democrats are hoping for a large turnout of black voters — Espy is black, as is more than one-third of the state’s population. Potential Democratic presidential contenders Sens. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) and Cory Booker (N.J.) went down this week to campaign for him. And Trump is planning to hold a rally for Hyde-Smith next week. The star power descending on the state suggests Republicans are not confident and Democrats see an opening.

Utah’s 4th District

Rep. Mia Love, the only Republican African American woman in the House, seemed like she was headed for defeat but recently pulled ahead of Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams by several hundred votes, giving her a fighting chance. But late Monday night, McAdams was up by more than 700 votes and declared himself the victor, saying there weren’t enough provisional ballots to be counted for Love to overcome him, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Love was considered among the most vulnerable Republicans this year and like many in her situation tried to separate herself from Trump. After Election Day, when it was believed that Love had lost, Trump named her among the Republican incumbents who lost because they distanced themselves from him. “Mia Love gave me no love and she lost,” Trump said. “Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia.”

New York’s 22nd District

Democrat Anthony Brindisi has declared victory over GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney. There are still absentee ballots to be counted, but Tenney would need to win most of them to overcome Brindisi’s lead. Unlike many vulnerable Republicans who distanced themselves from the president, Tenney embraced Trump, who even came to the district in October to raise money for her. Though Trump lost New York handily in 2016, he won the district by double digits.

New York’s 27th District

GOP Rep. Chris Collins is holding on to his lead over Nate McMurray, but absentee ballots are still being counted. Collins was indicted in August on insider-trading charges, but that did not deter voters. Though McMurray is a long shot, he still came to Washington last week for freshman orientation.

Georgia’s 7th District

As of late last week, GOP Rep. Rob Woodall had won reelection by less than 500 votes over Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux, but because the margin of victory is less than 1 percent, Bourdeaux has asked for a recount. It’s unlikely to change the results, but it still means this race is not quite over.