President Trump has bucked a lot of political and institutional norms since taking the job, but he’s kept perhaps the strangest one of all: The pardoning of two lucky turkeys so they don’t end up on someone’s Thanksgiving table.

But the freed birds are not the only two turkeys sent to the White House before the holiday.

A lesser-known tradition dating back decades is that the same family farm in Pennsylvania sends two massive, dressed turkeys every year, intended for presidential consumption.

I wrote about these forgotten turkeys several years ago:

Every year since the Kennedy administration, the National Turkey Federation has asked a turkey farm in Orefield, Pa., to send two dressed (a nicer word for ready-to-eat) birds to the first family. Jaindl Turkey Farms proudly boasts on its Web site that it has been asked to “supply the turkey that graces the holiday table at the White House each Thanksgiving.” But, at least in the Obama White House, the Jaindl turkeys are not eaten by the chief executive. Instead, President Obama has donated the Jaindl turkeys to a local charity. Where the White House gets the turkey that is eaten by the first family is a state secret. “For a variety of reasons, including security of the White House food supply, we aren’t usually able to give out details on where we get food, beverages, etc.,” a White House official told the Loop. When the Turkey Federation started giving turkeys to the White House in 1947, the intention was for the president to eat them, a spokesman for the group said. Since at least 1962, those turkeys have always come from Jaindl, specifically its Grand Champion brand. No one could confirm whether Obama is the first president to give the Jaindl turkeys away.

But, owner David Jaindl said Tuesday, he believes other presidents ate his turkeys.

One year, President Ronald Reagan sent a note, letting the Jaindls know he had made sure the turkeys got on his plane back to his ranch in California for Thanksgiving, Jaindl said. President George H. W. Bush sent a personal “thank you” raving about the meal.

He also recalled receiving a photo of President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton roasting their Jaindl turkey.

No word yet from the Trump White House on what it plans to do with the turkeys.