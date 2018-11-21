

If you live outside of Iowa or New Hampshire, you may have missed the news that likely 2020 candidates are already making the rounds, political raccoons sniffing at doors and pawing at food containers looking for a nibble. It’s part of the process, of course, this prodding, and some subsection of the people whose trips to Manchester and Dubuque spur raised eyebrows from political reporters won’t ever end up throwing a hat in the ring.

But most will. And for the pizza shops and diners and car rental agencies and hotels and gas stations of those early-to-vote states, that means a slow trickle of cash that will soon become a deluge.

How much of a deluge? It’s hard to say. The money that’s being spent now isn’t being spent by a political campaign, because, in most cases, a political campaign for the presidency doesn’t yet exist. But as the primaries approach, it seemed to us, the scale of that spending should be detectable by looking at where and when money gets spent.

So we pulled data from the Federal Election Commission for the past 13 years, breaking down every campaign expense filed with the commission by state and month. Because some states have much larger populations than others, we compared the spending in each state to the state’s population.

The results looked like this.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Thanks, D.C., for breaking the curve.

Thanks to the plethora of lawyers and campaign organizations centered in our nation’s capital and its relatively low population, the District of Columbia is consistently the place where the most federal political spending per person occurs. So let’s take that out of the mix.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

You’ll note that we’ve identified each election since 2006 as either a midterm or a presidential election (associated with November of the year) and identified the primaries by labeling the January of the presidential-election year.

A few states stand out. Massachusetts, for one, and D.C.-adjacent Virginia, for another. There are other isolated spikes, such as Connecticut and Montana (thanks to last year’s special election). But note that purple line: New Hampshire. In 2008, 2012 and 2016, it rises above the pack. Iowa, the black line, doesn’t as noticeably.

If we separate the regular early-voting states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — we can see that in the run-up to the primaries, these states see more spending per capita than the rest of the country, on average.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

This is still per capita, though, which doesn’t tell us much about real dollars. For example, Texas saw tens of millions in spending this year, thanks to the Senate contest in that state — but because the state is so big, it barely registers on the graphs above.

To determine how much Iowa and New Hampshire (in particular) get from the primaries, let’s compare how much money is spent in each state during the primary season with how much is spent overall.

When we do that, the distribution looks like this.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

In other words, while less than a fifth of the total political spending in most states happens in the year spanning April of the year before the campaign through March of the presidential year, the figure is more than a third in Iowa. In New Hampshire, slightly less.

So how much less money would Iowa and New Hampshire see if primary-season spending in those states was an equivalent percentage as in the rest of the country?

State Primary spending Total spending Adjusted primary Difference Iowa $62 million $180 million $32 million (18% of total) -$29 million New Hampshire $57 million $205 million $37 million (18% of total) -$20 million

This is a rough calculation, excluding spending that isn’t reported in all states, including those early-voting states. But if primary-season spending in Iowa and New Hampshire was the same percentage of total spending as in other states, it would mean those states saw nearly $50 million less than they did from 2005 to 2018.

Or, to go back to our other metric: $9 less per capita in Iowa and $15 less per capita in New Hampshire.

No wonder they fight so hard to go first.