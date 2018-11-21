Acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker repeatedly called for a special counsel to investigate and prosecute Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while at the State Department, according to more than two hours of media appearances reviewed by The Fix, highlights of which you can watch in the video above.

Throughout 2016 and 2017, Whitaker appeared on conservative-leaning radio programs and television shows to make the case against Clinton while undermining the case against President Trump.

“The Obama Department of Justice didn’t appoint any special prosecutors,” Whitaker told “The Sean Hannity Show” in 2017, two days after the appointment of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. “And then the Trump administration now appoints a special prosecutor to look at this alleged interference by Russian nationals and collusion with the Trump campaign, which again, there has been no evidence of that.”

Whitaker’s past comments come on the heels of a New York Times report that Trump wanted the Justice Department to investigate Clinton and former FBI director James B. Comey as recently as spring 2018. The Washington Post previously reported that Trump told White House aides in spring that Comey, Clinton and former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe should be charged with crimes.

The state of Maryland and Senate Democrats have challenged the constitutionality of Trump’s appointment of Whitaker to head the Justice Department. A Fix review this month of Whitaker’s 2017 media appearances showed he was openly critical of the Russia investigation, which prompted calls for Whitaker to recuse himself from the Mueller probe. Whitaker’s record as a U.S. attorney and past advocacy for a Clinton special counsel have also come under fire this week.

In December 2015, Whitaker accused Clinton of “ignoring the law” both at the State Department and in her presidential campaign. In February 2016, Whitaker said he had no doubt Clinton committed crimes, even as the investigation into her private server was ongoing. In July 2016, Whitaker said Comey laid out a “criminal case” against Clinton, but was “unwilling to recommend it over to DOJ.” And in May 2017, Whitaker said Clinton had “absolutely” committed a felony by mishandling classified information.

On Wednesday, former George W. Bush attorney general Alberto Gonzales slammed Trump for reportedly seeking to prosecute his political enemies.

“We live in a democracy, and you don’t go after political rivals,” Gonzales said.

Perhaps ironically, Whitaker outlined a similar sentiment last August discussing the Mueller probe.

“We really run a risk here where the prosecution is used as an instrument to harass political opponents,” Whitaker told Hannity in August 2017. “And that just can’t be in this system of everyone is equal under the law.”