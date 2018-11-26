

Gil Cisneros. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

An incoming Democratic lawmaker has joined forces with 15 other Democrats who are calling for new House leadership.

Rep.-elect Gil Cisneros (D-Calif.) said Monday that he had joined the letter circulated last week by Democratic rebels declaring they would not support Pelosi in this week’s caucus nominating election or in a planned Jan. 3 floor vote.

“It’s time for a new generation to rise and for new leadership in the House," Cisneros said in an interview.

Cisneros’s signature gives a jolt of energy to the anti-Pelosi dissidents, who had seen the House minority leader’s relentless lobbying machine pluck off several of the rebels.

[Does Pelosi have the votes to become speaker?]

Last week, Reps. Marcia L. Fudge (D-Ohio) and Brian Higgins (D-Calif.) backed Pelosi after earlier signaling their dissatisfaction. On Sunday, letter-signing Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) signaled there might be circumstances where he could support Pelosi in the floor vote.

Cisneros, during a long and expensive battle for the seat that has been held by retiring Rep. Ed Royce (R-Calif.), repeatedly called for new party leadership without specifically saying he would oppose Pelosi as leader.

During a messy primary, Cisneros won support from the Pelosi-controlled Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, while the House Majority PAC, a super PAC with ties to Pelosi, also backed him in the general election. The two groups combined spent more than $5 million on his behalf.

But Cisneros, who won a lottery windfall, plowed nearly $9 million of his own money into the race, giving him a measure of independence from party bosses.

With all but two races unsettled, Democrats have won 233 seats — meaning Pelosi can afford up to 15 defections when the speaker vote is called on the House floor. Running in one of the uncalled races, in New York, is Democrat Anthony Brindisi, who already signed the rebel letter.

Besides the now 16 Democrats who have signed the letter, another six have made statements indicating they are firmly opposed to Pelosi.