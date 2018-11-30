

To date, the investigation led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible coordination with President Trump’s campaign has resulted in criminal charges against 33 individuals and three companies. Of those 33 individuals, six are U.S. nationals, 25 are Russian, one is Ukrainian and one is Dutch. Of the six U.S. nationals, five had some direct association with Trump’s campaign -- with the addition on Thursday of Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

All five have admitted criminal liability in some form or another. All five -- Cohen, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos and former campaign adviser and national security adviser Michael Flynn -- have agreed to cooperate with the Mueller probe to some extent. Four are awaiting sentencing. One is currently serving time in prison.

For the most part, the charges faced by the non-Russian individuals stem from having made false statements to federal investigators or, in the case of Cohen, to Congress. In the cases of Gates and Manafort, the plea agreements include admissions of guilt on these charges because they are relatively minor compared to other charges they faced.

The result, though, is that we now have a robust index of incidents in which Mueller’s team has uncovered -- and obtained admissions related to -- lies told by people involved in the investigation.

What’s more, we learned this month that Mueller’s team was in discussions with Jerome Corsi, a friend of Trump ally Roger Stone, to get him to plead guilty to making false statements in order to cooperate with the probe. No charges have yet been filed in that case.

Including those charges and ones filed by Mueller before being sidelined as a result of a plea agreement, there have been 15 specific false or allegedly false claims made by seven different people that have been uncovered over the course of Mueller’s investigation. They are below.

Admitted false statements

George Papadopoulos, campaign adviser. Claims made in FBI interview. Admitted guilt on Oct. 5, 2017.

Claim 1 : Claimed to have met Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud and learned that Russia had incriminating emails related to Hillary Clinton prior to his joining the campaign.

Truth: Mifsud became interested in Papadopoulos only when he learned about the American’s role with the Trump campaign. The information about the emails came a month after Papadopoulos was named as adviser.

Claim 2 : Claimed that Mifsud was no one of importance.

Truth: Papadopoulos knew that Mifsud had connections to Russian government officials and tried to leverage them to set up a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Claim 3 : Claimed that his interactions with a Russian national were innocuous and that he met her before joining the campaign.

Truth: He met her after joining the campaign and tried to use her to set up the same meeting.

Result: Currently serving time in prison.

Michael Flynn, former national security adviser. Claims made in FBI interview. Admitted guilt on Dec. 1, 2017.

Claim 1 : Said he did not ask then-Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak not to retaliate for Obama administration sanctions. Claimed not to remember a follow-up conversation.

Truth: In December 2016, Kislyak called Flynn, who then called the Trump transition team before replying with a request not to retaliate. Kislyak called Flynn at the end of the month to credit that request for the lack of Russian response.

Claim 2 : Stated that he did not ask countries to take a particular position on a United Nations vote related to Israel. Claimed that Kislyak had not told him how Russia planned to vote.

Truth: Both of those things happened.

Result: Awaiting sentencing.

Alex van der Zwaan, lawyer working with Rick Gates and Paul Manafort. Claims made in FBI interview. Admitted guilt on Feb. 20, 2018.

Claim : Said he had not communicated with Gates since August 2016 or Manafort aide Konstantin Kilimnik since 2014. Claimed not to know why an email exchange with Kilimnik was not given to Mueller’s team.

Truth: Van der Zwaan spoke with both Gates and Kilimnik in September 2016 and he deleted the email in question.

Result: Served a brief prison sentence. Deported.

Rick Gates, deputy campaign chairman. Claims made in FBI interview. Admitted guilt on Feb. 23, 2018.

Claim : Claimed that he was told that a 2013 meeting attended by Manafort did not include a discussion of Ukraine.

Truth: It did.

Result: Cooperating with Mueller probe.

Michael Cohen, personal attorney to Trump. Claims made in congressional testimony. Admitted on Nov. 29, 2018.

Claim 1 : Said that discussions about a proposed Trump-branded project in Moscow had ended before the first voting in the presidential primaries.

Truth: The discussions continued until June 2016.

Claim 2 : Claimed he never planned to travel to Russia or asked Trump to go.

Truth: Both were under consideration as late as May 2016. Cohen planned to go before the Republican convention, with Trump going after.

Claim 3 : Said he did not remember any conversation with a Russian government official after he reached out to Russian Putin’s office for assistance.

Truth: Had a 20-minute conversation with Putin’s press secretary’s assistant in January 2016.

Result: Cooperating with Mueller probe.

Charges dropped following plea agreements

Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, senior campaign staff. Claims made in interviews with Mueller’s team. Charges first filed on Oct. 30, 2017, and included in later superseding indictments before being dropped.

Claim 1 : Claimed that their work for Ukraine’s Party of Regions did not extend into the United States.

Claim 2 : Said that neither was contracted to do work for a pro-Ukraine organization called the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine but instead pointed the group to other U.S. lobbyists.

Claim 3 : Stated that a search for more email communications pertinent to the government investigation was hampered by a retention policy that led to their deletion.

Truth: The statements of offense accompanying Gates’s and Manafort’s plea agreements articulate that each of the above is untrue.

Result: Cooperating with Mueller probe.

Alleged false statements

Jerome Corsi, ally of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone. Claims made in FBI interview.

Claim 1 : Claimed that he rejected Stone’s request to reach out to WikiLeaks for more information about the leaks of material stolen from the Democratic National Committee.

Truth: According to a draft court filing provided to The Post, Corsi forwarded Stone’s request for more information from WikiLeaks to a London-based author named Ted Malloch.

Claim 2 : Said he never then gave information to Stone about what WikiLeaks had or was planning to do.

Truth: A few days after Stone first reached out, Corsi emailed from Europe, telling Stone that there were two more releases planned, including one in October. He claimed that they would involve Hillary Clinton’s health and the Clinton Foundation.

Result: Corsi has apparently rejected an offer to cooperate. No charges have been filed.