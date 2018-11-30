The House Democratic vote overwhelmingly nominating Nancy Pelosi for speaker this week signaled unity in a party that was anything but unified on Pelosi’s candidacy during the 2018 campaign.

Nearly a third of the 203 Democrats who voted for Pelosi behind closed doors Wednesday changed their position on her candidacy over the past month, according to a Fix analysis. Most of those had dodged questions or been noncommittal when asked about supporting Pelosi during the 2018 campaign, and some waited until the day of the caucus vote to declare their support.

The late-shifting support for Pelosi was the latest illustration of the California Democrat’s staying power in her caucus, but also an illustration of how polarizing she continues to be with voters, as The Fix’s Colby Itkowitz breaks down in the video above.

[Does Pelosi have the votes to become speaker?]

Of the 66 Democrats who dodged questions about Pelosi in the lead-up to the caucus vote, 37 were incoming freshmen. Only three had previously committed to voting “no” on Pelosi before voting “yes” on Wednesday (Rashida Tlaib told CNN in August she would “probably not” vote for Pelosi before voting “yes” behind closed doors).

Eight Democrats in the Problem Solvers Caucus threatened to vote against Pelosi before reaching a deal the day of the caucus vote, and Massachusetts Rep. Stephen F. Lynch signed a letter vowing to oppose Pelosi, but told The Hill on Thursday that he is now leaning toward backing Pelosi in January.

The 32 Democrats who voted against Pelosi on Wednesday (35, if you include the three who returned blank ballots) are likely enough to block her nomination in January. But the number of Democrats who Pelosi needs to pick off before then may actually be smaller, considering that her team reportedly told some freshmen Democrats to vote “no” behind closed doors to keep promises made during the campaign to oppose Pelosi.

It is also unclear how many will vote “no” if no Democratic challenger emerges. And considering that recent challengers often fail to attain a congressional leadership position for themselves, there may not be enough incentive for an alternative to Nancy Pelosi.

At least 66 incoming and returning House Democrats voted for Nancy Pelosi for speaker after previously dodging questions about her candidacy. Click on the names below to see what each said previously about Pelosi.