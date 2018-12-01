

A Bush family portrait from 1992. (Reuters File Photo/Reuters)

The family of former president George H.W. Bush took to social media to mourn and celebrate the life of the World War II veteran, who died Friday at 94.

Bush served as the nation’s 41st president, between 1989 and 1993. His family spoke of a man who was as committed to public service as he was devoted to his family. Bush is survived by two siblings, five children, 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In a statement released late Friday night, former president George W. Bush, the nation’s 43rd, remembered his father as a “man of the highest character.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.” George W. Bush

Former Florida governor Jeb Bush on Saturday morning wrote on Twitter, “I already miss the greatest human being that i will ever know. Love you Dad!”

I already miss the greatest human being that I will ever know. Love you Dad! — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) December 1, 2018

Bush’s granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager, wrote on Instagram: “Waking up missing this giant of a man who gave me everything. He taught me and my family about service, family, decency, the power of gentle words and a beautiful heart. I will miss him desperately but so happy he and my grandmother are back together.”

Hager also posted the following political cartoon, which depicts Bush in heaven with Robin, his 3-year-old daughter who died of leukemia, as well as Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years, who died in April:

Jeb Bush Jr. wrote, “Nothing gave my Gampy more joy than service to others, especially supporting and caring for those who risk making the ultimate sacrifice everyday. His leadership taught us to be kinder and gentler, to love each other. We will miss him dearly.”

Nothing gave my Gampy more joy than service to others, especially supporting and caring for those who risk making the ultimate sacrifice everyday. His leadership taught us to be kinder and gentler, to love each other. We will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/i2iR5U3ikc — Jeb Bush, Jr. (@JebBushJr) December 1, 2018

George P. Bush, Bush’s grandson, posted several tweets paying tribute to his grandfather, calling him the “greatest man I ever knew.” He added, “His life spanned the American Century — he fought in World War II . . . took part in the Texas oil boom . . . served out a distinguished career in public service including serving as president during the final days of the cold war.”

My grandfather was the greatest man I ever knew. His life spanned the American Century—he fought in World War II ... took part in the Texas oil boom ... served out a distinguished career in public service including serving as president during the final days of the Cold War. pic.twitter.com/6i68EPVC3j — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) December 1, 2018

