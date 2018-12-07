This week, President Trump did what President Trump often does: manufacture drama, then claim victory after resolving said drama.

“I’m open to making a deal. But frankly, I like the deal we have right now,” Trump told reporters on Nov. 29 of the billions of dollars in tariffs he had imposed on Chinese goods in 2018.

Just two days later, Trump announced he had made an “incredible” new trade agreement with China but provided few details, leaving his administration struggling to provide specifics for a nonspecific policy, examples of which you can watch in the video above.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that China would remove its 40 percent tariff on U.S. auto imports. Hours later, White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow corrected him.

On Monday, Trump tweeted, “Relations with China have taken a BIG leap forward!” On Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said, “It’s too early to tell how serious [the Chinese] are.”

And on Wednesday, Trump tweeted reassurances about the agreement, even as his tweets the day before suggested there may not be an agreement at all.

China, too, failed to provide specifics this week even as it promised to implement “specific issues on which consensus has been reached.” And Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin assured reporters that the talks would yield “specifics,” before declining to discuss said “specifics.”

Indeed, Mnuchin was so anxious to sell the trade truce in an interview this week that he touted “specific” commitments 14 times in just five minutes (while still failing to provide specifics).

For months, Trump has used tariffs (and the subsequent negotiations to reduce them) to claim victory, falsely arguing that they will help reduce the federal deficit. Somewhat ironically, the tariffs have not even reduced the trade deficit, as Trump claimed they would.

And despite negotiations to reduce tariffs he imposed, Trump has yet to cut back on any of them.