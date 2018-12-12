

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks to a reporter Tuesday as she and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer walk back into the West Wing after a meeting with President Trump. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Nancy Pelosi could be on the cusp of securing her election as House speaker next month under a term-limit deal that was in the final stages of discussion Tuesday.

At least five of the California Democrat’s internal critics are ready to throw her their support under terms of a deal that were discussed but not finalized in a meeting with Pelosi on Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting took place in Pelosi’s office, hours after she left the White House after going toe to toe with President Trump over funding for his U.S.-Mexico border wall, winning plaudits from fellow Democrats for her resolve.

Three Pelosi opponents attended — Democratic Reps. Bill Foster (Ill.), Ed Perlmutter (Colo.) and Linda T. Sánchez (Calif.) — and discussed a deal under which Pelosi would support and advocate term limits for the top three House Democratic leaders, according to three people familiar with the talks.

Under the proposal discussed Tuesday, those leaders would be subject to a three-term limit, with a possible fourth term if House Democrats vote by a two-thirds majority to retain them. The limit would be retroactive, meaning Pelosi, incoming House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) and incoming House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) — all of whom held the same posts from 2007 to 2011 — would be effectively limited to one, maybe two, terms going forward if the policy is adopted.

The proposal would be subject to a caucus vote next year, after new members are sworn in, but the people familiar with the talks said Pelosi has agreed to abide by its terms even if the caucus does not ultimately adopt the policy.

The term limits would not extend to committee chairs, a measure that would be deeply controversial among House Democrats.

Politico first reported on the talks Tuesday.

A Pelosi aide not authorized to comment publicly acknowledged “various conversations going on about a path forward."

“Progress has been made, and the conversations are constructive because all involved care about the institution of the House of Representatives,” the aide said.

Besides the three members who attended the meeting with Pelosi, Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Filemon Vela (D-Tex.) have tentatively agreed to back Pelosi if the deal is finalized.

The support of those five members would probably be enough to clinch the House majority that Pelosi needs for her election on Jan. 3 — 218 votes if all members are present and voting for an individual. But several freshmen and a handful of incumbents are still expected to oppose her.

One person familiar with the talks said the incumbents — running in safe Democratic districts — want to “give cover” to allow freshmen in more marginal districts to adhere to pledges they made during their campaigns and vote against Pelosi without actually blocking her from the gavel.

On Wednesday, that person said, other Pelosi opponents will be invited to join the five members in backing the deal, which could be announced quickly afterward.