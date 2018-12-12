

Former senator Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) meets with voters in Greenfield, Iowa, in January 2016. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Rick Santorum, whose name has been floated as a possible White House chief-of-staff contender, has taken himself out of the running.

Santorum is the latest to reject the possibility of replacing John F. Kelly, who is leaving the White House after a rocky tenure. The top pick, Nick Ayers, has turned down the job, leaving President Trump scrambling to find a new front-runner for what has become a thankless and punishing job in the White House.

Like Ayers, Santorum said he couldn’t take the job because of his family situation.

“I would again be honored to do it at some point in time, maybe. But at this point, it just doesn’t fit for me and my family, and so I guess the answer right now would be a no,” Santorum, a former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and Republican presidential candidate, told host Erin Burnett on CNN’s “OutFront” Tuesday.

Santorum is among several people who were seen as contenders as Trump crowdsourced names to friends, family and staffers. The Washington Post reported the president’s aides mentioned Santorum as a contender after he was spotted Saturday with Trump at the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia.

Santorum bowed out on CNN after Burnett asked him if the job came up during the game.

Three Cabinet members, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer, have also indicated they were not interested.

Ayers, Vice President Pence’s chief of staff and a father of young triplets, did not agree to serve for the remaining two years of Trump’s first term and has long planned to move back to Georgia at the end of the year, The Post reported.

So far, only one person has publicly expressed interest. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said in a statement that “serving as Chief of Staff would be an incredible honor.”

Former senator Rick Santorum tells CNN's @ErinBurnett that "its an honor even to be considered" for White House chief of staff, "but at this point it just doesn't fit for me and my family. So, you know, I guess the answer right now would be no." https://t.co/579JxsWwSB pic.twitter.com/tgmx19MFpU — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) December 12, 2018

The president has rejected reports that he’s struggling to find a suitable candidate, tweeting on Tuesday that several people are contending for the position.

“Fake News has it purposely wrong. Many, over ten, are vying for and wanting the White House Chief of Staff position. Why wouldn’t someone want one of the truly great and meaningful jobs in Washington. Please report news correctly. Thank you!” Trump said.

On CNN, Santorum echoed the president, saying he’s heard of several people are lobbying “pretty hard” for the position — though he declined to give any names.

“I don’t think it’s accurate to suggest that there’s nobody who wants it,” Santorum said. “I think there are lots of people out there who think they could do a good job, and the president has to find the right fit.”

Philip Rucker, Josh Dawsey and Robert Costa contributed to this report.

