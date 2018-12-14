This is the second in a four-part series examining the dynamics of the new Congress. | Part one

Beginning in January, the United States will have a divided Congress, which doesn’t bode well for productivity.

The Democrats won control of the House on promises of advancing big-ticket items that are historically challenging to reconcile, such as health care, immigration reform and environmental protections. Republicans, who still hold the Senate and the White House, are unlikely to cede any ground.

We got a peek Tuesday into what future negotiations could look like, when House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) met with President Trump to discuss funding the government. Those talks broke down spectacularly.

There’s even more reason to be cynical: the 2020 elections. With as many as 16 Democratic members of Congress already angling to take on Trump as the party’s nominee, it will be more advantageous for them to push ambitious ideas than compromise. And the sitting president is often given credit for legislative wins, so why would Democrats give Trump any leverage ahead of the 2020 campaign?

What will the Democratic House prioritize?

Expect House Democrats to take up certain pieces of legislation, not because there’s a chance of their becoming law but to lay down markers for policies they could pass if Democrats gain control of both Congress and the Oval Office.

Environmental protections will top that list: Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has already secured a commitment from old and new members for her Green New Deal, which would address climate change and income inequality. The White House has been hostile to environmental regulations and has rolled back many, so there’s no chance ideas like that get anywhere but into the eventual campaign ads.

On health care, Democrats could struggle with how far left to push. Liberals who campaigned for “Medicare-for-all” will want a vote, but moderate swing-district members may be apprehensive about a universal health-care program. One issue that could find its way to the president’s desk is cementing protections for preexisting conditions. Democrats campaigned hard on this and forced many Republicans, including the president, to publicly support it.

Then there’s immigration. Comprehensive reform simply isn’t going to happen, given Trump’s preoccupation with a border wall and his rhetoric about dangerous migrants. Democrats and some Republicans may seek legislation to protect the children of migrants who entered the country illegally, known as dreamers. But even that seems unlikely.

And, of course, there’s gun legislation, an issue that did not progress even when Democrats last controlled Congress and the White House.

Is there anything both sides agree on?

Infrastructure is the most common answer. Both Republicans and Democrats agree that the nation’s basic systems are in desperate need of an overhaul. Plus, investing in infrastructure is a job creator. The hang-up has always been how to pay for it. The easiest infusion of revenue would come from raising the gasoline tax, but Republicans refuse. Democrats have also pitched a carbon tax to pay for infrastructure advancements, while Republicans want to leverage the private sector to cover costs.

So what will happen in the next Congress?

Other than a lot of political posturing, expect an onslaught of investigations by House Democrats into everything Trump: his White House, his campaign and his business. Just this week, Pelosi said they’ll go after Trump’s tax returns. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans will continue working with Trump on stacking the judiciary with conservatives, something over which House Democrats have no control.