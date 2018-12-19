

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), joined by Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), walks to a news conference about the possibility of a partial government shutdown at the Capitol in Washington on Dec. 18. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

A left-leaning group that advocates for liberal judges took out an ad in Thursday’s Des Moines Register pressuring eight Democratic senators to block President Trump’s judicial nominees.

“Any one of these Democrats could be a progressive hero by blocking the Senate from cutting any more deals on Trump’s judges,” the Demand Justice ad reads atop headshots of Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Bernie Sanders (Vt.), Cory Booker (N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Jeff Merkley (Ore.), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Kalama Harris (Calif.) and Sherrod Brown (Ohio).

The senators singled out by the group share one thing in common: They’re all considered possible candidates for president.

Which is why the group took out the ad in Iowa — the state all of these senators will find themselves spending a lot of time visiting next year if they decide to run.



Ad in Des Moines Register (Demand Justice)

Now, unfortunately for Demand Justice’s budget but good for their mission, it’s looking like the ad may be unnecessary. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) signaled Wednesday that he won’t accept a year-end package to confirm Trump’s judges.

“There will not be a judges package,” a Senate Democratic aide.

In the summer and again in the fall, Schumer got a lot of heat from liberal groups when he allowed the Senate to confirm several of Trump’s judicial nominees with little or no debate. The Democratic leader said he agreed to the deal with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to give his vulnerable Democratic incumbents time to campaign back in their states. Democrats are ginned up to resist the appointment of any conservative judge after a ruling out of Texas on Friday night invalidated the Affordable Care Act.

Carl Tobias, a professor at University of Richmond School of Law, said the package of judges is a mix of old Obama nominees who Trump renominated, nominees supported by Democratic senators, but also some with conservative ideologies on cultural issues such as religious freedom.

It remains to be seen whether Schumer maintains a hard line on the judges, but one liberal group is making it hard for him to backtrack.

In a statement, Vanita Gupta, president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, said: “We applaud Leader Schumer for rejecting any rushed procedure for consideration of Trump’s judicial nominees.”