Rudy Giuliani has assumed the title of President Trump’s lawyer. But it often seems he isn’t clued in on even the most basic details of Trump’s biggest legal issues.

One of the starkest examples came Tuesday night, when CNN obtained the letter of intent for the abandoned Trump Tower Moscow proposal. Giuliani claimed on Sunday that “no one signed it," but CNN’s Chris Cuomo showed that it had, in fact, been signed by Trump.

CNN obtains letter of intent for the proposed Trump Tower Moscow signed by Trump@ChrisCuomo: "This is a very negotiate situation. It didn't bind anybody anything. A letter of intent is just that. It means we're going to try to make this happen. But it was very well negotiated." pic.twitter.com/b1F9dWf3DS — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) December 19, 2018

Giuliani’s comments were even more curious when you consider this: Both Michael Cohen and the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., previously testified under oath that Trump had, in fact, signed the letter. And we’ve known for months about a contemporaneous email Cohen wrote in 2015 to a Russian business associate, Felix Sater, that said, “One month plus since the signing of the [letter of intent] that I wasted my time on.”

We’ve also known for a few weeks now that the Trump Tower Moscow proposal is a significant focus for special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s team. It was conspicuous that Mueller reached a plea deal with Cohen for Cohen lying on that particular topic (and not others), and last week Mueller’s team laid out an entire rationale for why the proposal is important to its investigation. Despite all of that, Giuliani didn’t seem to know this very basic fact about how far the proposal got.

In context, though, it’s less surprising. Giuliani has repeatedly misstated things, stepped out of his lane and seemed to strain to avoid making absolute statements about what his client knew and when. He has even admitted at times that he wasn’t speaking for Trump, but instead freelancing or offering his own opinion.

The most high-profile example came back in May, when Giuliani appeared to spill the beans about Trump having reimbursed Cohen for the hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. After Giuliani offered sometimes-contradictory and implausible versions of how it was handled, Trump publicly stated that his supposed lawyer just wasn’t all that in-the-know.

“He''ll get his facts straight,” Trump said, saying Giuliani “just started a day ago” (it had actually been more than two weeks since his reported hiring). Trump added: “There has been a lot of misinformation. I say, You know what? Learn before you speak. It’s a lot easier.”

Giuliani was forced to take his medicine. “My references to timing were not describing my understanding of the president’s knowledge,” he said, “but instead, my understanding of these matters.”

Around the same time, Giuliani also drew rebukes from both the first lady’s office and the State Department. He declared that Melania Trump “believes her husband, and she knows [the Daniels accusation] is untrue.” The first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, shot back: “I don’t believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani.” When Giuliani said that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un “got back on his hands and knees and begged for” their summit in Singapore, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Giuliani "doesn’t speak for the administration when it comes to this negotiation and this set of issues.”

Shortly after all of this went down, Giuliani appeared on ABC’s “This Week” and repeatedly stated he “didn’t know” key things about the Cohen-Daniels case.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: When did the president first learn that Stormy Daniels wanted money to keep quiet about the relationship? GIULIANI: Don’t know and doesn’t matter to me. ... STEPHANOPOULOS: so the president did know about this after the campaign? GIULIANI: Can’t say that. I mean, at some point, yes but it could have been recently, it could have been a while back. Those are the facts that we’re still working on. ... STEPHANOPOULOS: But certainly April 5, 2018, the president knew that Michael Cohen had made these payments, because he in fact had reimbursed Michael Cohen for it. GIULIANI: I -- I don’t know, and I don’t think it’s at all relevant anymore.

It happened again in a July interview with Stephanopoulos, again on a topic of huge import -- whether Trump knew about Donald Trump Jr.'s Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer in real time:

STEPHANOPOULOS: When I asked Michael Cohen did the president know about that meeting ahead of time, again he refused to answer in advice of counsel. What is the answer to that question? GIULIANI: Don’t believe he did know about it, don’t believe he knew about it afterwards.

Also this past Sunday, Giuliani appeared to hedge on whether Roger Stone tipped Trump off to the WikiLeaks email dumps:

STEPHANOPOULOS: And did Roger Stone ever give the president a heads-up on WikiLeaks’ leaks concerning Hillary Clinton, the DNC? GIULIANI: No, he didn’t. STEPHANOPOULOS: Not at all? GIULIANI: No, I don’t believe so. But again, if Roger Stone gave anybody a heads-up about WikiLeaks’ leaks, that’s not a crime.

All of these are fundamental facts in these cases. It’s entirely possible Giuliani just doesn’t want to say things that pin down Trump’s legal team -- and risk getting contradicted or learning Trump himself misstated facts to his lawyers. But Giuliani’s past statements, including the comment Tuesday, suggests he doesn’t seem hugely versed in the things he’s talking about -- and certainly not to the level of detail you’d expect from legal counsel.

It’s enough to make you wonder not just whether it’s apt to call him Trump’s “lawyer,” but even his “spokesman.”