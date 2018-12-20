Legislation advancing in Congress to prevent a partial government shutdown does not provide for a raise for federal employees in January, the latest change in direction in what has been a zigzag path through this year.

A “continuing resolution” to fund numerous agencies through Feb. 8 that the Senate passed Wednesday makes no reference to a raise, even though the Senate months ago had passed a different bill containing a 1.9 percent increase. The new measure is needed because Congress has passed only some of the agency spending bills for the government’s fiscal year, with temporary funding for others due to lapse at midnight Friday.

As the Senate prepared to vote on Wednesday, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and several other Democrats sought to attach a raise to the bill but were prevented by the Republican leadership of that chamber.

The measure is before the House, where a similar attempt could be made.

“We’re encouraging Congress to include the modest 1.9 percent pay adjustment in the final spending deal, and we are working with our allies in the House to get it included in any deal they pass,” J. David Cox Sr., American Federation of Government Employees president, said in an email.

The House, in its version of the earlier bill, included no language on a raise, in effect favoring a freeze. Under the complex federal pay law, if Congress remains silent, the White House’s recommendation takes effect by default. In an August message to Congress, Trump said that if Congress takes no position, he would set the default raise at zero.

By that time, the Senate already had voted in favor of paying a 1.9 percent raise, setting up a conference with the House on that bill. At one point in the process, House Republicans tentatively agreed to support a raise. However, that bill has not come to a final vote.

Even before the Senate vote Wednesday on the new temporary measure, Van Hollen raised the prospect of attempting to pass a pay boost early in the new Congress, saying that, “If we can’t get it done as part of this short-term package, it should be the first order of business when we return.”

Cox of the AFGE, the largest federal employee union, similarly said that if a raise isn’t approved by the time this Congress adjourns, the union would “keep fighting to get the pay adjustment approved retroactively when the next Congress convenes in January. Federal employees are chronically underpaid, and we’re not going to let up until we get a pay increase.”

There is precedent for paying a federal employee raise retroactively. It was done in 2003 and 2004 during the George W. Bush administration when final agency funding similarly hadn’t been resolved until past the start of the new year. In both cases, a raise had been paid by default in early January but was overridden by a larger one contained in a later full-year appropriations bill.

Federal pay raises take effect with the first full pay period of a year, which for most federal employees will begin Jan. 5. The raise as originally passed by the Senate called for splitting the 1.9 percent into across the board and locality-based components, which probably would yield raises in the 1.7-2.3 percent range, with the Washington-Baltimore area in line to receive one of the larger increases.